Elite Jets extended its lease with the Naples Airport Authority to continue operating its luxury charter service through 2050. Since its founding in 2015, Elite Jets grew to include a private terminal at Naples Airport consisting of three adjacent hangars. The company serves business and leisure travelers with a fleet that includes four Embraer Phenom 300s and a Embraer Legacy 500, luxury jets that serve destinations across North, Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean. Elite Jets also owns a Bell 407 helicopter available for sightseeing and travel across South Florida. Additionally, the company provides management services for a Gulfstream G550 jet capable of long-haul flights to Europe and Asia.

NAPLES, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO