ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Empire State Weekly: Primaries, gun laws and emissions

By Solomon Syed, Ryan Mott
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ywefk_0gSU5F4w00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Primary results are in and the stage is set for New York’s Gubernatorial matchup this November. Gov. Kathy Hochul won the Democratic primary while Congressmember Lee Zeldin led the pack on the Republican side. This week on Empire State Weekly, Solomon Syed is joined by Rep. Zeldin to discuss the primary results and what’s next for his campaign.

Special legislative session in Albany

We’re also breaking down the latest package of gun legislation taken up in a special legislative session at the Capitol. State lawmakers convened following the Supreme Court decision to roll back a longstanding provision for New York’s concealed carry law. Rep. Amy Paulin sponsored a number of the bills in the package and lays out the reasoning behind the new rules.

EXPLAINER: Why Court’s EPA-climate change ruling matters

Another Supreme Court decision is also on the docket this week, following the ruling in West Virginia v. EPA . The Supreme Court ruling limits the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. Solomon is joined by New York State Department of Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos to discuss the potential impacts the decision could have on New York’s emission-cutting mission.

To see these interviews, here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fqdI_0gSU5F4w00

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waynetimes.com

NY governor: State to limit where guns can be carried

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York will ban people from carrying firearms into many places of business unless the owners put up a sign explicitly saying guns are welcome, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday. The Democrat said she and legislative leaders have agreed on the broad strokes of a gun control...
ALBANY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Borrello Blasts Extraordinary Session, New Concealed Carry Law

A state lawmaker from Chautauqua County is criticizing the new concealed carry gun law that was passed by the New York State Legislature. In a statement issued Friday afternoon, State Senator George Borrello said the legislation will "only provide criminals with a sure-fire guarantee that they can go on a rampage in hospitals, schools and other so-called 'sensitive places.'" The Sunset Bay Republican also called the provision requiring business owners to explicitly state whether they will allow concealed weapons on their premises "egregious."
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
State
West Virginia State
Albany, NY
Elections
wnynewsnow.com

N.Y. Gov. Hochul Convenes Extraordinary Session Of Senate And Legislature

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – At 2 a.m. Friday morning, New York lawmakers convened for an extraordinary session of the legislative body under the duress of Gov. Kathy Hochul. The governor wants lawmakers to consider new ways to tighten the state’s gun laws after the Supreme Court struck down New York’s concealed carry law. The previous law needed people to say why they needed to carry a concealed pistol, and without “proper cause” could not be allowed to do so. The Supreme Court ruled that the “proper cause” restriction was unconstitutional.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Amy Paulin
manhattanda.org

Statement from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on the Concealed Carry Improvement Act

“Last week, the Supreme Court made us all profoundly less safe by weakening New York’s century old gun licensing laws. We know that more guns leads to more violence, and while we can’t completely undo the damage done, this slate of legislation meets the moment and demonstrates that the New York fight against gun violence in a daunting post-Bruen world is strong. Nothing is more important than combatting gun violence. My office has been engaged in conversations with the Governor and her team, as well as legislative staff over the past several days to help craft this legislation. These much-needed measures are an important step forward to keep guns out of our schools and sensitive places, enhance our firearms licensing requirements and much more.”
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Greenhouse Gas#Gun Laws#Politics Federal#Empire State Weekly#Democratic#Republican#The Supreme Court#Nexstar Media Inc
WIBX 950

Are ‘Rent To Own’ Homes Legal In New York State?

For some reason, I have been seeing and hearing lots of commercials for Divvy, which is a company that allows people to rent to own a home. It sounds like a sweet deal. They buy the house, then you pay a set amount for rent, which includes extra to build up your downpayment. After a few years, Divvy sells you the house that you've been renting and wanted to buy all along.
HOUSE RENT
wwnytv.com

Walczyk calls special legislative session on guns a ‘circus’

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - A north country lawmaker is calling the special legislative session in Albany a “circus” after the governor released details of new gun rules. Assemblyman Mark Walczyk (R. - 116th District) said Gov. Kathy Hochul “failed miserably to have legislation ready to debate.”
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
EPA
NEWS10 ABC

July 4th History: Closer look at the Capital Region

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From Lake George to Albany — much of this nation’s start begins here in the Capital Region. Saratoga County Historian Sean Kelleher said there’s a lot to learn from our past as we celebrate the country’s birthday.  “Whether you come out to the battlefield or you go out to Schuylerville, you’re […]
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
caribbeantoday.com

Jumaane Williams Loses NY Democratic Primary for Governor

NEW YORK, New York – Caribbean American candidate for Governor of New York Jumaane D. Williams Tuesday night resoundingly lost in his bid to unseat incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul in the New York Democratic Primary. Williams, New York City’s Public Advocate and son of Grenadian immigrants, ran a spirited...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy