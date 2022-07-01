ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon, PA

Driver sentenced in fatal Sharon crash

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dq586_0gSU5BY200

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A man convicted of causing a crash that killed a Greenville man was sentenced this week.

Michael Salsgiver, Jr. was sentenced to 18 to 36 months in prison for the death of Michael Davies, 43.

Police say Salsgiver was driving on a suspended license when he ran a red light at East Connelly Boulevard and Spencer Avenue on November 5, 2021, and cashed into Davies’ vehicle .

Davies died from injuries sustained in the crash about a month later. A passenger was injured, too.

In addition to Salsgiver’s prison sentence, he will also have to serve three years of probation when he gets out. He was credited for time served of 89 days.

The intersection where the accident happened is what is considered the city’s most dangerous . From 2019 to November 2021, there were 12 accidents at the intersection with 10 due to running a red light.

Comments

Lisa Aston Popescu
2d ago

WOW! He killed someone driving without an active license. Amazing that he is getting off so easily. our justice system is completely failing us



Jojo Scharba
2d ago

The person that passed was a good family Friday this kid needs more time then just what he got I’m sorry he killed someone



 

PennLive.com

Two shot in western Pa.: report

Two men shot late Friday night in Aliquippa are hospitalized, according to 11 News. The shooting happened around 11:18 p.m. at 1200 Main Street. Their condition is unknown. The City of Aliquippa Police Department were first to respond. They secured the scene and requested the Pennsylvania State Police take over the investigation, 11 News reported.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
erienewsnow.com

Handgun, Cash Stolen from Truck in Crawford County Overnight

Pennsylvania State Police were called to investigate the theft of a handgun and cash from a truck in Crawford County overnight, according to a news release. It happened at an address on Pachuk Rd. in Summit Township sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 8:20 a.m. Saturday. The man told troopers...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Identify 2 Men Wanted for Attempted Homicide for Firing at Police

Investigators identified two men wanted after opening fire on Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a City of Erie Police officer over the weekend. It came during a news conference held by State Police on Friday to provide an update on the investigation. Police showed video from both police vehicles involved, which captured the suspects firing at police.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Meadville Woman Arrested for Shooting Man

Pennsylvania State Police have charged a woman for shooting a man early Friday morning in Crawford County, according to a news release. It happened in the 19700 block of Forest Green Dr. in West Mead Township around 2 a.m. Autumn Long, 27, of Meadville, pulled out a 9mm gun and...
MEADVILLE, PA
explore venango

Two Oil City Residents Face Trespassing Charges

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A pair of Oil City residents are facing felony charges after police reportedly caught them breaking into a residence on Harold Street. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Sabrina Lynn Buzard and 52-year-old Keith A. Blauser. According...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Shippenville Man Accused of Accepting Rent Down Payment for House He Doesn’t Own

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville man is in hot water after allegedly accepting money toward a down payment for rent on a house that he does not own. Court documents indicate Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Joshua John Lauer on Wednesday, June 29, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
cleveland19.com

1 dead, 2 seriously injured after multi-car crash in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A multi-car crash killed a man and seriously injured two people Friday afternoon in Lake County, the sheriff’s office said. According to a news release, the crash occurred at 4:06 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-90 near Route 44 as traffic was backed up from a separate crash.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
