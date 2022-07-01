Saratoga Hospital receives $445K from Pepsi

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Pepsi continues to partner with its support for Saratoga Hospital by pledging up to $455,000 over the next ten years. Funding provided will go to support Saratoga Hospital’s key initiatives, including programs that provide affordable healthcare, treatment of substance abuse, and nursing education.

The pledge continues Pepsi’s tradition in support of two annual Saratoga Hospital fundraisers. The Gala, which benefits the hospital’s Saratoga Community Health Center, and The Golf Invitational for the hospital’s Nursing Scholarship Program.

Pepsi’s pledge will also include funds that can be used to meet new needs as they arise to help address future healthcare concerns. The ‘Interdisciplinary Opioid Management Program’ at Saratoga Hospital integrates pain management clinical pharmacists and substance abuse counselors in a primary care setting.

The program manages opioid use and provides monitoring, screening, and education services. The Saratoga Hospital Foundation, a member of the Albany Medical Health System secures, manages, and distributes charitable gifts exclusively to support the mission of Saratoga Hospital.

