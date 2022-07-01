ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clarke by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-01 15:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 17:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Washington County in north central Maryland West central Frederick County in north central Maryland Northeastern Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 532 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shepherdstown, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Shepherdstown, Brunswick, Braddock Heights, Jefferson, Keedysville, Sharpsburg, Rosemont, Rohrersville, Burkittsville, Gapland, Brownsville, Antietam, Arnoldtown, Moler Crossroads, Knoxville, Petersville and Middletown In Frederick Md. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarke, Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 16:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clarke; Loudoun The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Loudoun County in northern Virginia East central Clarke County in northwestern Virginia Southeastern Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 430 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bluemont, or 8 miles south of Charles Town, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Purcellville, Round Hill, Bluemont, Hamilton, Hillsboro, Wickliffe, Paeonian Springs, Waterford, Philomont, Lincoln and Hughesville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Carroll County in north central Maryland Eastern Frederick County in north central Maryland * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 211 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Taneytown, or near Westminster, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Westminster, Taneytown, New Windsor, Union Bridge, Carrollton, Linwood, Patapsco, Reese, Uniontown, Wagners Mill, Marston, Keymar and Unionville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Carroll, Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 15:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Carroll; Cecil; Charles; Frederick; Harford; Howard; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 417 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CARROLL CECIL CHARLES FREDERICK HARFORD HOWARD MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES WASHINGTON MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Albemarle, Arlington, Augusta, City of Alexandria by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 15:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albemarle; Arlington; Augusta; City of Alexandria; City of Charlottesville; City of Fairfax; City of Falls Church; City of Fredericksburg; City of Harrisonburg; City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro; City of Winchester; Clarke; Culpeper; Fairfax; Fauquier; Frederick; Greene; King George; Loudoun; Madison; Orange; Page; Prince William; Rappahannock; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Stafford; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 417 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBEMARLE ARLINGTON AUGUSTA CLARKE CULPEPER FAIRFAX FAUQUIER FREDERICK GREENE KING GEORGE LOUDOUN MADISON ORANGE PAGE PRINCE WILLIAM RAPPAHANNOCK ROCKINGHAM SHENANDOAH STAFFORD WARREN VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDRIA CHARLOTTESVILLE FAIRFAX FALLS CHURCH FREDERICKSBURG HARRISONBURG MANASSAS MANASSAS PARK STAUNTON WAYNESBORO WINCHESTER
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

