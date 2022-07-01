ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-01 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clarke; Frederick;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 17:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Washington County in north central Maryland West central Frederick County in north central Maryland Northeastern Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 532 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shepherdstown, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Shepherdstown, Brunswick, Braddock Heights, Jefferson, Keedysville, Sharpsburg, Rosemont, Rohrersville, Burkittsville, Gapland, Brownsville, Antietam, Arnoldtown, Moler Crossroads, Knoxville, Petersville and Middletown In Frederick Md. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarke, Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 16:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clarke; Loudoun The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Loudoun County in northern Virginia East central Clarke County in northwestern Virginia Southeastern Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 430 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bluemont, or 8 miles south of Charles Town, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Purcellville, Round Hill, Bluemont, Hamilton, Hillsboro, Wickliffe, Paeonian Springs, Waterford, Philomont, Lincoln and Hughesville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frederick, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 12:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frederick; Washington The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Washington County in north central Maryland West central Frederick County in north central Maryland Northeastern Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia East central Berkeley County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 145 PM EDT. * At 1257 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kearneysville, or near Shepherdstown, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Shepherdstown, Brunswick, Ranson, Boonsboro, Braddock Heights, Mount Lena, Harpers Ferry, Kearneysville, Jefferson, Myersville, Keedysville, Sharpsburg, Shenandoah Junction, Fairplay, Rosemont, Rohrersville, Burkittsville, Gapland, Brownsville and Antietam. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Albemarle, Arlington, Augusta, City of Alexandria by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 15:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albemarle; Arlington; Augusta; City of Alexandria; City of Charlottesville; City of Fairfax; City of Falls Church; City of Fredericksburg; City of Harrisonburg; City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro; City of Winchester; Clarke; Culpeper; Fairfax; Fauquier; Frederick; Greene; King George; Loudoun; Madison; Orange; Page; Prince William; Rappahannock; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Stafford; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 417 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBEMARLE ARLINGTON AUGUSTA CLARKE CULPEPER FAIRFAX FAUQUIER FREDERICK GREENE KING GEORGE LOUDOUN MADISON ORANGE PAGE PRINCE WILLIAM RAPPAHANNOCK ROCKINGHAM SHENANDOAH STAFFORD WARREN VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDRIA CHARLOTTESVILLE FAIRFAX FALLS CHURCH FREDERICKSBURG HARRISONBURG MANASSAS MANASSAS PARK STAUNTON WAYNESBORO WINCHESTER
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Carroll, Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 15:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Carroll; Cecil; Charles; Frederick; Harford; Howard; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 417 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CARROLL CECIL CHARLES FREDERICK HARFORD HOWARD MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES WASHINGTON MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
middleburglife.com

NOVA PARKS ACQUIRES 128 ACRES IN LOUDOUN COUNTY ON POTOMAC

Fairfax, Virginia (June 28, 2022) – NOVA Parks has acquired a 128-acre riverfront property in Loudoun County. A donation by philanthropists Chuck & Stacy Kuhn of half the value of the land ($900,ooo) and an equal grant from the Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) made this addition to the parks agency possible. The LWCF is a federal program which provides 50 percent matching funds to state agencies and localities for the acquisition and development of outdoor recreation resources.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
thezebra.org

Monticello Park in North Ridge area of Alexandria is now an Old-Growth Forest

Alexandria, VA Monticello Park in the North Ridge area of Alexandria is now an Old-Growth Forest by the Old-Growth Forest Network. Monticello Park, 320 Beverly Drive, is now part of the Old-Growth Forest Network. The Old-Growth Forest Network is a growing alliance dedicated to the preservation of unique and beautiful native forests across the United States.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WHSV

Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 cleared

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As of 1:22 p.m., this crash has been cleared. On I-81 at mile marker 238.3 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash. The south right shoulder is closed. Traffic backups are approximately 5.0 miles. This is a developing story. Stay...
wina.com

List of July 4th Celebrations in Central Virginia

We’re serving up an extra dose of “fun for the fourth” while we celebrate Independence Day weekend during our ongoing Summer Celebration Series. Bring the entire family on Sunday, starting at 3pm, for an Independence Day Party with Yard Games, a Bar and More! We will have food trucks serving food including, It’s Poppin’ Time, Raclette on the Run, Popito’s and Farmacy! Plus, a spikeball tournament, cornhole tournament, pie eating contest, and more! Click here to email Kevin and register!
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Red Cross of Virginia asking for more donors during summer months

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Around the July 4th holiday, the Virginia Red Cross said they see a drop in blood, platelet, and plasma donations. Jonathan McNamara, Communications Director with the Virginia Red Cross said so far this summer, they have seen a 20% reduction in blood drive turnouts across the state.
HARRISONBURG, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Alexandria Residents Petition to Stop the Use of Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers

It seems like it's hard to get a break sometimes from noise in Alexandria, but there may be some relief on the horizon. Local police may now pull over cars for being excessively loud, Rep. Don Beyer helped launch a helicopter noise complaint system — and now a group of residents are going after leaf blowers.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WVNS

New Virginia law restricts loud car exhausts

RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) — Virginia officials passed new legislature that became effective today, July 1, 2022 per information shared from Arlington County P.D. The new legislature change is Virginia code § 46.2-1049 which states a person may not operate a vehicle on a highway unless the exhaust is in good working order and in constant […]
VIRGINIA STATE

