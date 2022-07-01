3 Paddleboarders Rescued Off Crab Meadow Beach

Three paddleboarders were rescued Friday afternoon off Crab Meadow Beach, Suffolk police said

Marine Bureau Police Officers Robert Reed and Keith Walters responded to a call of a paddleboarder in distress in the Long Island Sound, one-mile off Crab Meadow Beach in Fort Salonga at approximately 2 p.m.

Officers found a woman and took her onto their boat. The woman told them that two other women on paddleboards had drifted away. The officers located the other two women and brought all three to shore.

The women were uninjured.