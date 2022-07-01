Goldrush Stables employee charged with animal cruelty after TikTok video

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – An employee of Goldrush Stables in Pigeon Forge has been arrested after a video posted to TikTok showed a horse being whipped.

David Allen Whaley, an employee, is under arrest and charged with cruelty to animals.

The Pigeon Forge Police Department said Friday that they were made aware of a social media video of a horse being whipped at Goldrush Stables and responded to the business to investigate.

Photo taken from a video posted to social media showing an employee of Goldrush Stables in Pigeon Forge whipping a horse. The employee, David Allen Whaley, has since been charged with cruelty to animals. Photo: Kaylee Quinn

The video was recorded in May of this year, according to investigators. A police department release said the horse was observed and did not appear to have any injuries.

Goldrush Stables issued a statement on social media and said that policies are being implemented to prevent any similar incidents from occurring again.

