Goldrush Stables employee charged with animal cruelty after TikTok video
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – An employee of Goldrush Stables in Pigeon Forge has been arrested after a video posted to TikTok showed a horse being whipped.
David Allen Whaley, an employee, is under arrest and charged with cruelty to animals.
The Pigeon Forge Police Department said Friday that they were made aware of a social media video of a horse being whipped at Goldrush Stables and responded to the business to investigate.
The video was recorded in May of this year, according to investigators. A police department release said the horse was observed and did not appear to have any injuries.TVA warns of hammerhead flatworms in Knoxville area, what to look out for
Goldrush Stables issued a statement on social media and said that policies are being implemented to prevent any similar incidents from occurring again.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.
Comments / 10