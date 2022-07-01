Severe Weather Statement issued for Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 17:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Washington County in north central Maryland West central Frederick County in north central Maryland Northeastern Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 532 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shepherdstown, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Shepherdstown, Brunswick, Braddock Heights, Jefferson, Keedysville, Sharpsburg, Rosemont, Rohrersville, Burkittsville, Gapland, Brownsville, Antietam, Arnoldtown, Moler Crossroads, Knoxville, Petersville and Middletown In Frederick Md. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

