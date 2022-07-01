ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

GOP knows of Trump’s dangerous bad behavior, and still they support him | Opinion

By Leonard Pitts Jr.
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TYSAG_0gSU2voj00

Dear Republicans:

That’s what a free woman looks like.

Meaning, of course, Cassidy Hutchinson, a young former aide in Donald Trump’s White House, who appeared before the House committee investigating the attempted coup of Jan. 6. Free of the need to defend the indefensible or rationalize the irrational — free, in other words, of Trump — she simply told what she saw and heard before and as rioters stormed the seat of the U.S. government. Hutchinson was a poised and effective witness, and her testimony painted damning, indelible images.

Like the ketchup dripping down the wall of the Oval Office dining room, the porcelain plate lying in shards on the floor, in the aftermath of a presidential temper tantrum.

Like Trump angrily demanding removal of the “effing” magnetometers set up to keep people with weapons from entering his pre-riot rally on the Ellipse. (”I don’t care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me.”)

Like Trump physically assailing the head of his Secret Service detail — there are reports that the agent disputes this — when they refused to ferry him to the chaos at the Capitol.

Like Hutchinson’s boss, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, passively scrolling through his cellphone as Hutchinson and others brought increasingly urgent bulletins of barricades breached and windows smashed.

Does it even need to be said that Donald Trump issued statements on that jackleg social media site of his claiming none of it happened, saying that he hardly knows who Hutchinson is, dubbing her a “whacko?”

Unfortunately for Trump, she didn’t seem the least bit “whacko.” She just seemed free.

Republicans, wouldn’t you like to be free? How many years has it been since each of you was your own man or woman, unfettered by the burden of lies, alibis and pretending not to see?

This is, of course, an apropos time to talk about freedom. Between cookouts and fireworks displays, we are celebrating our Founders, who declared themselves free of Britain 246 years ago. Which is not to suggest the men who signed our Declaration of Independence were perfect. Far from it. Most, after all, were traders in human flesh. But give them this much: They had the courage of their convictions. They had the courage to be free, though they knew the cost might be ruinous.

In answering the call of conscience by signing their names to that revolutionary document, men like Benjamin Franklin, John Adams and Richard Stockton put at risk their personal liberty, their livelihoods and their lives. Now conscience calls again. Indeed, conscience screams. Yet so many of you, even at this late date, answer with silence. Because to do otherwise — to do the right thing — is to make Trump mad, and heaven knows, you don’t want that.

But when you consider what the founding generation stood to lose in service to this country and what they did anyway, then compare it to what you stand to lose and what you’ve done, well, let’s just say the portrait of you that emerges is not flattering.

Wouldn’t you like to be free?

As Hutchinson’s testimony made vividly, if redundantly, clear, you are led by a monstrous, unstable child. How can you have greater loyalty to him than to your country? Or to yourselves? In signing that revolutionary document, those men declared themselves independent — free — from the tyranny of a selfish and oppressive king.

Why won’t you do the same?

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Her son would have been born with half a heart. Now, a Florida abortion might not be legal

Danielle and Jason Tallafuss ended their first pregnancy in July 2020, not because the Orlando-area couple didn’t want a child or because her pregnancy was unplanned. Rather, doctors had discovered a heart defect in the fetus during an ultrasound performed nearly 21 weeks into the pregnancy, a condition that often ends in death within the first two weeks of a newborn’s life.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Benzinga

Putin's Ally On How To Force West To Negotiate — Position Hypersonic Missiles To Hit US In 5 Minutes

As Russian troops continue military operations in the more-than four-month-old war against Ukraine, tempers are flying high. Andrei Gurulyov, a crony of President Vladimir Putin and a Duma member, reportedly told Rossiya-1, that Russia should look to recreate the Cuban missile crisis. The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 saw the U.S. and the now-defunct Soviet Union prepping for nuclear missile attacks, the former positioning them in Italy and Turkey and the latter in Cuba.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop#Republicans#Secret Service
AOL Corp

Conservative commentator calls out Trump for raising money on lies

On Thursday's Don Lemon Tonight, conservative commentator and Republican strategist Alice Stewart spoke about former President Trump and his political organizations covering legal costs for witnesses testifying before the January 6 committee. The money used to pay attorney fees is reportedly from the hundreds of millions of dollars Trump raised following the 2020 election while pushing the false narrative that the election was stolen. Stewart pointed out that the people footing the bill for this are Trump supporters that may not have much money to spend.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Trump fumes as Republicans ignore Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — Republicans in Washington are betting that the televised Jan. 6 hearings aren't breaking through, that voters are more worried about gas prices and inflation and that — basically — no one cares. But one man is paying attention: Donald Trump. And he’s not happy no...
POTUS
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
10K+
Followers
926
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy