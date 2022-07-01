ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Columbus man accused of concealing a death makes first court appearance

By Amanda Peralta
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QSmwa_0gSU2m7Q00

COLUMBUS, GA. ( WRBL ) – Several loved ones attended the court hearing of 57-year-old Clarence Catron in recorder’s court on Friday morning. He has been charged with concealing the death of another after a body was found in his backyard that the Muscogee County Coroner’s Officer believes is his wife’s, Julie Catron.

He plead not guilty to the charge and investigators from the Columbus Police Department confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing.

UPDATE: Body found buried in backyard of Carriage Drive house

Police confirmed that cadaver dogs were used in the search of the home located on Carriage Dr. The dogs located two shovels near a brick shed that was between a wooden privacy fence and a chain fence. In the shed there was a shallow grave which is where the body was found.

Officials confirmed that the identity of the body is not known at this time and the gender could not be determined due to the state of the body. The body has been sent to the GBI crime lab for autopsy and identification. There is no time estimate on when the identity of the body will be confirmed.

Troup County Sheriff’s Office turns over controversial video from Tik Tok influencer

Julie was last seen in November 2021 and had been married to Clarence for 13 years. She was originally from Canada and had lived in the United State for 13 years prior to her disappearance. Police confirmed there is no death certificate registered for her.

Police also confirmed that Clarence’s son moved into the home in November 2021 and confirmed that Julie was not there when he arrived. They also confirmed there are witnesses to the case.

The public defender representing Clarence requested a $20,000 bond but Judge Julius Hunter bounded the case over to Superior Court with no bond.

Clarence’s family declined to comment at this time. Stick with WRBL as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police search for man missing since 2020

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for over two years. John Lamar Craft, 60, was last seen on June 25, 2020, at around 6:10 p.m. Craft was last seen at the Liberty Gas Station on River Road in Columbus, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WVNS

‘Where’s Erin,’ CPD renews interest in missing Columbus woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department re-shared a missing person’s bulletin earlier today, July 3, 2022, asking the public’s help in locating a Columbus woman who has been missing for more than four years. Erin Collier, 39, went missing in March of 2018. In a previous interview with WRBL Collier’s sister, Sarah Kemp, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Muscogee County Jail exceeding maximum capacity per Sheriff Greg Countryman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman released a statement on Sunday in regard to the Muscogee County Jail exceeding maximum capacity. As of the 1st of July, the Muscogee County Jail inmate population increased to 1,076. The maximum bed capacity is 1,069. Sheriff Countryman says this is due to inmates who have been sentenced to prison, but have not yet transferred to State custody.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Muscogee County, GA
Muscogee County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WTVM

Muscogee County sheriff addresses jail overcrowding concerns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Jail is facing overcrowding issues. As of Friday, it housed 1,076 inmates - seven more than the maximum capacity allows for, according to Sheriff Greg Countryman. The sheriff said the population increased mostly because there are inmates who have been sentenced to prison...
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Ga#Carriage Drive
WRBL News 3

LAGRANGE: Man detained for striking victim with shovel

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office responded to a potential stabbing on June 30 at around 7:11 p.m. Upon arriving, deputies found the victim with severe injuries on his neck. The victim advised that a Joey McClendon had struck him with a shovel. Deputies found McLendon in the nearby woods and proceeded […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

13 arrested, various drugs seized in Columbus ‘hot spot’ detail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department’s Traffic, Patrol, and Special Operations divisions carried out a traffic enforcement and a “hot spot” detail on July 1. In a press release focused on the detail, Columbus Police said the following: “This detail was focused on enforcing traffic safety as well addressing Hot Spot locations in […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Balloon release held for Columbus toddler found dead in hot car

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Last Sunday night, three-year-old Kendrick Engram, Jr. was found dead inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of Wendy’s on Wynnton Road in Columbus. Saturday, his family honored the three-year-old with a balloon release. Family and friends gathered in front of the restaurant’s parking...
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
11Alive

Young boy shot leaving party in LaGrange, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A young boy was shot late Saturday night in LaGrange when he told police he was confronted by a man wearing a mask as he was heading home from a party. LaGrange Police said they got a call just before midnight to West Point Street and Sirrine Street where they located the boy with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to West Georgia Medical Center for treatment. They said he is expected to survive.
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police search for missing woman last seen in mid-June

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing on June 19, 2022, sometime during the half-hour of 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Columbus Police say that Jwane’ Simone Price, 27, went missing from the 6600 block of Kitten Lake Drive, and she […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WJHG-TV

Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest for a stolen BMW

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Georgia man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a BMW. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said the Tallahassee Regional Communication Center got a notification that a stolen 2022 Gray BMW was traveling east on the Hathaway Bridge in Panama City. FHP troopers said they were able...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WTVM

Columbus man sentenced after COVID relief money scam

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 48-year-old Curtis Porch appeared in federal court today for sentencing after COVID relief money scam. Today in federal court Porch was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison. In addition to his prison time, Porch was ordered to pay restitution amounts of over $133,00 to the Small Business Administration and over $152,000 to be paid to the Muscogee County Clerk of Superior Court. Once released his sentence will be followed by five years if supervised release.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Community honors beloved Lee County Coroner Bill Harris

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The community Lee County Coroner Bill Harris served for more than 30 years is gathering for his memorial Tuesday, July 5th, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The family will receive friends and family beginning at 5:00 p.m. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. The Opelika...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy