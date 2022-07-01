ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's hard in this economy': Iowa City area residents surprised with $5,000 worth of free gas Friday

By Paris Barraza, Iowa City Press-Citizen
 2 days ago

Becky Garcia was pulling out her wallet to see which credit card she’d use to pay for gas Friday at the Kum & Go on 2nd Street in Coralville, hoping the card would work.

A woman in a gray shirt approached Garcia’s car window and told her she’d be paying for her gas.

“I was stunned,” Garcia told the Press-Citizen, tearing up at the prospect of receiving free gas.

Real estate agents from Urban Acres in Coralville, spent their Friday afternoon at four gas stations in the Iowa City area, approaching drivers like Garcia and surprising them with some much-welcomed news: Their next tank of gas was on Urban Acres.

The real estate firm paid for $1,250 worth of gas for motorists at each of the following locations, including the Kum & Go on 2nd Street in Coralville:

  • Deli Mart, 2410 Mormon Trek Blvd. in Iowa City
  • Depot Express, 1290 Dubuque St. in North Liberty
  • Kum & Go, 2303 Muscatine Ave. in Iowa City

Garcia said her vehicle is used as a family car, and with the soaring gas prices seen nationwide, the Johnson County resident said she has “to cut corners nowadays” just for gas.

Garcia’s grandchildren live about 45 minutes away. The trip to see them is extra costly these days.

“I get to see my granddaughter now,” she said after filling up her car Friday.

The surprise began at noon for drivers at the four Johnson County gas stations.

Phil O’Brien, owner of Urban Acres, told the Press-Citizen that the real estate company enjoys giving back to the community and determined that surprising customers with free gas would have the “biggest impact.”

Iowa’s average gas price as of July 1 is $4.62 per gallon , according to GasBuddy.com, a website that provides gas prices across America and Canada and generates comparisons.

As of July 1, the nation’s average gas price is $4.83 . Last year at this time, the nation’s average was $3.13, according to GasBuddy.com.

O’Brien said the managers at all the gas stations were “thrilled” about the idea.

Agents from Urban Acres were provided prepaid gas cards to give to people as they rolled up to fill their tanks.

“We figured that most people, if they were going to be doing any traveling, would probably be the holiday time frame,” O'Brien said of the Fourth of July weekend. “So we thought this would be a good time to get out there and give back and hopefully everyone can spend a little extra on themselves (during) the holiday.”

Robin Sueppel, an agent with Urban Acres, was part of the team stationed at the Kum & Go in Coralville.

She told the Press-Citizen that July 1 is one of the agents’ busiest days. Despite that, everyone took time to go down to one of the gas stations and help.

The Coralville-based firm opened in 2015 when 35 local Realtors partnered to form the member-owned company .

“It just feels amazing to be able to do (this) for people,” said Sueppel, a lifelong Iowa City resident.

Colette Adams was the last person to receive free gas at the Kum & Go in Coralville.

The North Liberty resident was getting gas on her lunch break.

“It's hard in this economy right now,” Adams said. “I'm a single mom with two kids and supporting one through college right now. So this $50 to fill my tank helps a lot.”

Paris Barraza covers entertainment, lifestyle and arts at the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Reach her at PBarraza@press-citizen.com or (319) 519-9731. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: 'It's hard in this economy': Iowa City area residents surprised with $5,000 worth of free gas Friday

