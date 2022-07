(Exira) When one of the area’s biggest 4th of July parades winds through the streets of Exira on Monday, John Walker will be at the front of the line. Walker was announced at the Grand Marshal during the 4th of July Kickoff Event in April. “He was a former teacher and just recently retired. Everybody in town knows him I think.” Abby Rasmussen with the Exira Community Club says they drew a big crowd at their 4th of July Kickoff. “That was a great turnout. Everybody had fun. John Walker the special guest there was surrounded by lots of family that hadn’t been around in a while so I think he was super excited and happy to be there to celebrate with all of them.”

