ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverview, FL

Florida dive team finds $16K Rolex during training

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BTV6r_0gSU1lGu00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A dive team with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office recently recovered a $16,000 Rolex watch during their monthly training exercise.

In a Facebook post, deputies said the dive team received a request from an elderly man that ended up turning into a training exercise.

Lightning strike knocks boy out of boat in Riverview
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20WAUX_0gSU1lGu00
    Florida Diver recovers $16K Rolex (Courtesy of St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f9dOz_0gSU1lGu00
    Florida Diver recovers $16K Rolex (Courtesy of St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25xbV8_0gSU1lGu00
    Florida Diver recovers $16K Rolex (Courtesy of St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xXdvl_0gSU1lGu00
    Florida Diver recovers $16K Rolex (Courtesy of St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities said the man plead for help to recover his $16,000 heirloom Rolex watch that fell into 6 Mile creek in St. Johns County when the band broke.

Since the team was already out in the area, they decided to try and find it. Roughly 20 minutes later, one of the divers found the watch nearly 20 feet under the surface.

“Believe it or not— the watch was still ticking!” the post said. “Way to go, Dive Team!!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Riverview, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Riverview, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Riverview, FL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolex#Florida Diver#Nexstar Media Inc
click orlando

New Florida ‘Purple Alert’ now in effect. Here’s who it is for

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new Florida alert is now in effect Friday and aims to find missing people who may be suffering from mental or cognitive disabilities. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the new Purple Alert will be sent out for those who do not meet the criteria for the state’s Silver Alert. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it into law on July 1, 2021, exactly one year ago.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Child struck by lightning in Florida, reports say

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue officials say a child was struck by lightning Thursday near a boat ramp in Riverview, according to WESH sister stationWFLA. Fire/EMT units were called to the boat ramp at Williams Park about the injured child. Officials say the child was taken to...
RIVERVIEW, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
wtoc.com

I-95 reopens after deadly crash near Georgia-Florida line

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Interstate 95 has cleared and re-opened near the Georgia and Florida border after a horrific crash killed two people and sent 12 others to the hospital Friday afternoon. Officials reported multiple people were trapped in their cars. The crash caused back up for several hours...
SAVANNAH, GA
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville residents have mixed reactions to new Florida law that can ticket drivers playing music too loud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mixed reactions came pouring in from Jacksonville residents about a new noise ordinance that went into law on Friday. Florida statue 316.3045 prohibits loud music that’s plainly audible within 25 feet. This law will allow law enforcement officers to give tickets to drivers playing music too loudly in their cars. The law will also allow officers to ticket drivers for playing music too loudly in areas around churches, schools or hospitals.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WFLA

WFLA

73K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy