Aerospace & Defense

AFA cadets, others bring lawsuit against U.S. military leaders

By Kate Singh
FOX21News.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS — A point of contention between Air Force cadets and the Academy is now going to court and has expanded to include additional service members. This year, the Air Force Academy (AFA) released information regarding four of its cadets who’d refused to submit to the COVID-19 vaccine. Since that...

www.fox21news.com

