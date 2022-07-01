ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Roanoke Starbucks workers unanimously vote to form union

By Emaryi Williams
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PSXkr_0gSU1LW800

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Starbucks workers plan on celebrating Saturday afternoon after the baristas at the Bridges store unanimously voted to form a union.

Chuck Simpson, vice president of the Western VA Labor Federation, shared a statement saying that the Bridges’ Starbucks workers virtually decided in a 14-0 vote on Monday, June 27 to form a union, becoming the first store to unionize in Roanoke and southwest Virginia.

JANUARY 2022: Employee union effort brewing in Richmond-area Starbucks

Workers reportedly filed their recognition petition in February, cast their ballots throughout June, and officially became a union through Workers United during the National Labor Relations Board meeting on Monday.

“I am happy these workers have unanimously chosen to have a voice in their workplace and the
rights to demand better working conditions through union representation,” said Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke). “The ability for workers to come together to better their workplace and achieve higher standards of living is as important as the unions that helped build this country. We are pleased to stand with them in solidarity as they work to negotiate their contract”

MARCH 2022: Weighing the pros and cons of unionization in Virginia

Currently, there are 13 Commonwealth Starbucks stores that have become unionized, with more on the way, according to Simpson.

Simpson says all working individuals deserve the freedom to form a union to make their workplaces safer, better, and more comfortable to negotiate benefits and wages.

APRIL 2022: Five Richmond Starbucks become first in Virginia to unionize

Virginia’s organizing movement — which is still growing — is reportedly helping to set up the pace for workers across the country

“This successful and unanimous decision by Starbucks partners to join together and form a union represents a step forward for workers’ rights in Southwest Virginia. Together, they can bargain for better benefits and wages – an improved quality of life that is hard-earned and well deserved,” Roanoke City Commissioner of Revenue Ryan LaFountain said in a statement about the Bridges Starbucks workers’ decision.

Breaking news, weather, and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app

Simpson has invited the community to participate in a rally from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 at 8 Old Whitmore Avenue SE in Roanoke to celebrate the decision.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Blue Ridge Muse

Going out on the Fourth? Wear a mask

With COVID-19 cases rising once again, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is now recommending “universal masking” in 28 Virginia localities, including Carroll County (which borders Floyd County, and the city of Galax. The county and city are part of 28 localities in the Commonwealth that are now listed as “high risk”
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
whee.net

Starbucks is open in Martinsville

The new Starbucks in Martinsville on Commonwealth Boulevard has apparently opened although there has not been an official announcement from the company. At the same time, in nearby Roanoke, some Starbucks employees there are unionizing, joining a movement from other stores across the country. 14 workers at the Bridges Starbucks in Roanoke voted unanimously to form a union through Workers United according to WSET-TV. These workers are the first store to form a union in Roanoke and Southwest Virginia. Union members are pushing for guaranteed hours and guaranteed sick leave.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Norfolk Southern adding passenger rail service connecting D.C., Roanoke

Norfolk Southern is part of an effort to expand passenger rail service from Washington, D.C., to Roanoke and the New River Valley. NSC and the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority announced the financial closing of the Western Rail Initiative Agreement, which will add a second roundtrip train between Roanoke and Washington, D.C. that will launch on July 11.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg plant to close by the end of 2023, affecting about 670 employees

LYNCHBURG, Va. – KDC/One, a beauty, personal care and home care corporation in Lynchburg, is slated to shut down by the end of 2023, a move that will affect hundreds of employees. We’re told the decision was made after a recent review and analysis of the Lynchburg site determined...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Society
City
Richmond, VA
WDBJ7.com

Shooter of American Freight manager in Danville sentenced

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The man accused of shooting the manager of an American Freight store in Danville last year has been sentenced. In Danville Circuit Court Friday, Jaivon Scott pleaded guilty to malicious wounding, plus two separate firearms charges. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison, but 11 were suspended, leading to seven years.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Estimated $1.5 million in damage due to Vinton fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department has provided an update regarding the fire on Saturday morning in Vinton. The total estimated damage from all of the buildings is currently $1.5 million. Authorities are estimating damage to 101 E. Lee Avenue alone to be around $500,000. The Town of Vinton reports that no determination has been made yet in regards to what started the fire.
VINTON, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Habitat House Build in Rocky Mount announced

Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County announced a Habitat House Build at 54 Bland Avenue in Rocky Mount. Habitat for Humanity officially broke ground Saturday, June 4, with the future homeowner Margie Jean Simmons. Mayor Steve Angle, Town Manager Robert Wood and numerous council members were in attendance. After a short ceremony, Simmons was able to “turn the dirt” for her new home.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
wfxrtv.com

Meet The Asia Bronte Band, an up-and-coming group from Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Members of The Asia Bronte Band sat down with WFXR’s Evan Johnson to talk about their group and involvement in the community. Band members Asia Sawyer and Lewis Stump joined WFXR News at 12 for an interview on Wednesday, July 7. The group discussed...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Union Movement#Labor Relations#Unionization#Roanoke Starbucks#Bridges#Starbucks Workers#Commonwealth Starbucks
WSLS

Danville Police to move into new headquarters in August

DANVILLE, Va. – It’s going to be another month before the Danville Police Department can move into its new state-of-the-art headquarters at the former Dan River Mills building near Caesar’s Virginia Casino. Weather and supply chain issues have pushed the date back a few times this year...
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

City Council to vote on loan for White Mill renovation

One of the last hurdles before work can begin on the White Mill could be removed next week. Danville City Council Tuesday will vote on a moral obligation to cover a $26.5 million loan from American National Bank. That could kick-start renovations to the iconic Dan River Mills Number 8.
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Starbucks
wallstreetwindow.com

Danville Suspect Charged For Murder And Still Wanted In Caswell County, NC

This is from the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office: “During the evening of Saturday July 2nd, 2022 the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of shots fired in the vicinity of 397 West Church Street Yanceyville, NC. Upon their arrival to the scene, they discovered before their arrival that Kimora Johnson, an 18 year old Yanceyville Township resident, had been transported to SOVAH hospital in Danville, Kimora Johnson sustained two gunshot wounds to her back and eventually succumbed to her injuries early this morning.”
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
WDBJ7.com

Driver wanted after Lynchburg hit-and-run

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are searching for a white, mid-2000s Nissan Maxima with tinted windows, and its driver, after a woman was hit in the 1000 block of Ardmore Drive around 9:50 p.m. Saturday. The 38-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. According to witnesses,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg Police: Police find mother of wandered child

------------------ Just after 8 Saturday morning, Lynchburg Police received a call about a small child walking alone in the 2800-block of Linkhorne Road. The child is a male, possibly 3 to 4 years old, wearing gray shorts and a blue, sleeveless shirt. His ability to communicate is limited and officers are continuing attempts to locate his caretaker at this time.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Broadband expansion is coming to Henry County

Henry County — Henry County leaders took a major step to closing the digital divide. Henry County Board of Supervisors approved a contract with internet service provider RiverStreet Networks on Tuesday. County administrator Dale Wagoner says it will expand broadband access to underserved areas. "We are pretty excited about...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

36K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy