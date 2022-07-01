ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Trump-linked lawmakers in Arizona hit with DOJ subpoenas

By Ja'han Jones
MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department's investigation into state officials involved in the effort to undermine and potentially overturn the 2020 election results is heating up. It’s fitting that the latest development comes out of Arizona. On Thursday, we learned that the FBI issued subpoenas to Arizona Senate President Karen Fann...

Brenda Hapner
2d ago

I’m ecstatic that the DOJ is sending subpoenas and getting so involved with the Jan. 6th Committee’s hearings. This should’ve happened 2 years ago but they are finally believing what us honest Americans knew all along.

Gary the Conqueror
2d ago

When parents forged docs to get their kids into college they got jail time. I wonder what the penalty is for forging fake electors?

French Super Model
2d ago

When trumps yes man, Michael cohen, said trump behaved as a mob boss, we should have paid better attention. When he said he’d take everyone around him down, we should have listened. When he said, he’d never leave the White House without causing a ruckus, we should have listed. Lock him up.

The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
The Atlantic

The Dumbest Coup Attempt

Yesterday Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, told the House’s January 6 committee that Donald Trump knew rioters were armed, and urged them to go to the Capitol anyway. But the most surprising element of her testimony was her claim that Trump lunged for the steering wheel of his armored limousine and tried to force his Secret Service detail to take him to the Capitol. “I’m the f-ing president,” she said he told his chief bodyguard. “Take me up to the Capitol now.” The agent refused. If true, I believe this would be the first known example of Trump’s physically exerting himself when not on a golf course. It would also be the first instance of his volunteering to join a melee, rather than just letting one erupt in his name at a safe distance.
The Atlantic

Kevin McCarthy, Have You No Sense of Decency?

In the last few minutes of today’s January 6 committee hearing, Representative Liz Cheney presented evidence of possible witness intimidation. Several witnesses, she reported, had received messages from shadowy persons purportedly close to former President Donald Trump that implicitly warned of consequences to follow if those witnesses told the truth about his conduct.
TheDailyBeast

Arizona GOP Boss Who Signed Up to Be Fake Elector Gets Grand Jury Subpoena

A top Republican leader in Arizona who took part in a doomed scheme to create fake slates of pro-Trump electors in states carried by Joe Biden in the 2020 election has been issued a grand jury subpoena, a source familiar with the matter has said. Kelli Ward, a former state senator and current chair of the Arizona GOP, and her husband have both been compelled to aid the Justice Department’s investigation, both Politico and The New York Times reported. The couple are two of at least nine people subpoenaed in four states over the last 48 hours for their fake-elector work, the Times added. The Wards’ attorney, Alexander Kolodin, decried the investigation, telling the Times it was “based on allegations that our clients engaged in core First Amendment activity—petitioning Congress about grievances.” Prior to the news of the subpoena, Ward had spent the week tweeting manically about the public testimony of Arizona House speaker Rusty Bowers before the Jan. 6 House panel, calling him “Rusty Bowels” and endorsing his opponent for the upcoming state Republican primary—David Farnsworth, another alternate pro-Trump elector, according to The Arizona Republic.
MSNBC

MAGA-world crime spree: See Trump coup plotter patted down on camera

Donald Trump and his allies are dealing with a legal nightmare. The damning, new evidence presented against Trump during the latest Jan. 6 hearing may lead to his indictment, and his top White House counsel was just subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 panel. A Trump lawyer at the center of the same coup plot had his phone seized by the feds, and Trump’s DOJ ally Jeffrey Clark has also been raided by federal investigators. In total, 12 Trump allies have been indicted, which is more than any one-term president in U.S. history. MSNBC's Ari Melber breaks down their legal woes. June 30, 2022.
