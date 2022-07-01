ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Ford Oval of Honor and Red, White & BOOM! Parade

By David Rees
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Presented by central Ohio Ford Dealers, 100,000 cheering spectators lined the one-mile parade route saluting America during the Ford Oval of Honor and Red, White & BOOM! Parade.

Red, White & BOOM! 2022: What you need to know

The parade stepped off at 5:30 p.m. from the Main Street Bridge, turned north on Front Street and disbanded at the corner of Front Street and Spring Street. Each entry was introduced by NBC4 anchors.

    Andrea Henderson, Monica Day, Colleen Marshall, Matt Barnes
    RWB! Fans
    RWB! Fans
    RWB! Fans
    RWB! Fans
    RWB! Fans
    Jerod Smalley, NBC4 Photographer, Dave Mazza
    Kerry Charles, Monica Day
    BOOM! street scene
    BOOM! NBC4 Broadcast set
    Eric Halperin, NBC4 Photograher
    BOOM! NBC4 Broadcast set
    Kerry Charles, NBC4 Staff
    Colleen Marshall
    BOOM! NBC4 Broadcast set
    BOOM! street scene
    BOOM! street scene
    BOOM! street scene
    Colleen Marshall, Kerry Charles
    BOOM! NBC4 Broadcast set
    Colleen Marshall, Kerry Charles
    Matt Barnes, Kerry Charles
    RWB! Downtown Columbus
    RWB! food
    RWB! food
    RWB! food
    RWB! food
    RWB! Fans
    Kerry Charles
    Kerry Charles, Colleen Marshall
    Kerry Charles, Colleen Marshall
    RWB! Fans
    RWB! Fans
    RWB! Music
    RWB! Food
    RWB! Food
    BOOM! NBC4 Broadcast set
    RWB! fans
    RWB! fans
    RWB! fans
    RWB! fans
    RWB! fans
    RWB! food
    RWB! food
    RWB!
    RWB! Vendors
    RWB!
What to bring (& when) to Red, White & BOOM!

You can watch the parade in the video player above, on our news app or on our Facebook page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

