Watch: Ford Oval of Honor and Red, White & BOOM! Parade
By David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
2 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Presented by central Ohio Ford Dealers, 100,000 cheering spectators lined the one-mile parade route saluting America during the Ford Oval of Honor and Red, White & BOOM! Parade.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Independence Day is here, and fireworks will light up the sky Monday night across central Ohio. Although some communities had fireworks Friday and Saturday, others waited until July 4th for theirs. Here are the community celebrations and firework shows that are taking place: Bexley July 4th Celebrations 8 a.m. parade, 10 p.m. fireworks […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A sea of red, white, and blue filled the Columbus Commons for this week’s Picnic with the Pops featuring the Columbus Symphony. For its annual Patriotic Pops concert, the orchestra played all-American favorites including “God Bless America” to the Armed Forces salute; the set included theme songs to great American movies. […]
For the past 14 years, Pelotonia has been raising funds to fight cancer, a disease that impacts all of us, including NBC4 meteorologist Bob Nunally, who was diagnosed in January. NBC4’s Matthew Herchik will be “Biking for Bob” this August and is sharing stories about the ride’s impact along the way to help raise awareness […]
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Dozens of people gathered Saturday for a brand-new event in downtown Gahanna. It’s called the Red, White, and Blue Block Party. Organizer John Spinelli says they did a test run of the event last year, but this year they wanted to do more. Of...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The music blared from the stage at Centennial Park during Red, White & BOOM! festivities Friday afternoon. Among the things to do was getting a drawing of yourself. “I just like drawing faces,” said 80-year-old drawing artist Philip Dilley. “I enjoy meeting the people.” Dilley wheeled around Centennial Park looking for […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – People started marking their spots with tape and rope Thursday for the return of Red, White & BOOM! One group of family and friends staked out a corner spot on the stage at Centennial Park. “This is something we’re accustomed to, the 90-degree weather,” said Bling Breezy. “This is good weather […]
ALEXANDRIA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Independence Day celebrations continue across central Ohio. Some taking to the water, some watching those fireworks, and others, enjoying our region’s agricultural offerings. Over the weekend, the Patch on 37, which is part of the Lynd Fruit Farm family, opened to let customers pick raspberries. Both black and red berries […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The sisterhood of the Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children gathered at the Rich Street Bridge to lock in their love for their children forever. On Saturday, nine mothers added locks to the bridge in honor of children they lost to violence in Columbus. For the fourth time, Mothers of Murdered Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — For more than 30 years, Todd Wilson has run his family's century-old business. It began as the residential moving company Jacobs Moving in 1921 and has evolved to Accelerated Laboratory Logistics, specializing in commercial moving for medical companies, with five locations across the country. In the...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As we celebrate our independence, recognizing the service of our veterans who give us these freedoms is so important. Honor Flight Columbus provides a chance for the men and women who bravely served our country to visit the nation’s memorials at no cost. For many, it is a time of reflection, […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Red, White & BOOM! is back and spectators arrived in downtown Columbus early Friday morning ready to make the most of it. "Since I was born, so 21 years. I've been here every year religiously," said Dakota Frias, a spectator at Bicentennial Riverfront Park. This year,...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With hundreds of thousands of people expected to head downtown for the firework spectacular tomorrow, some Red, White & BOOM! goers began scoping out hours before setup was permitted. “I have all my stuff from hiking so I blow up my air mattress, I have my sleeping bag I’m all ready, […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many local dog shelters are in crisis mode as the intake on new animals increases. The Humane Society of Delaware County is at 122 percent capacity. Jana Cassidy, the executive director of the Humane Society of Delaware County joins Good Day Columbus with more on how you can help ease the problem.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is in critical condition and two others are injured following a crash on the west side of Columbus Sunday afternoon. Columbus police said the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Wilson Road south of I-70. One victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. The […]
NELLIE -- It was a warm summer evening on Sunday, July 6, 1924. The Reverend J. H. Proper stepped to the front of the little Mt. Nebo Church, west of the village of Nellie, at the head of Opossum Hollow, near the Knox/Coshocton County line. Rev. Proper smiled and started...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio is in the final stages of getting ready for Red, White & BOOM! People were out Thursday night securing their spots for Friday’s fireworks show. Getting a spot the night before is a tradition for Dorreetha Irby. “Oh yes, you have to get here early,” she said. “I can’t […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire broke out at the Harvest Bar + Kitchen in Clintonville on Friday afternoon. NBC4 received video that showed firefighters responding to the fire. At least one fire engine was parked outside of the restaurant, located at 2885 N. High St. It’s not clear when the fire started, but a […]
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) – Marshall’s Restaurant and Bar in Grandview is closing after 37 years, according to an announcement on Facebook. Owners Matt and Shannon Marshall wrote the restaurant and bar at 1105 W. 1st Ave. has closed as of Friday, as the Marshalls shift their focus to their other business, Central Ohio Tree Trimming Service. The pair has been operating both since 2013.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Symphony Orchestra is marking Independence Day with the city’s summer tradition, Picnic with the Pops: Patriotic Pops. Featuring patriotic favorites like “America the Beautiful” and “God Bless America,” the concert will also pay tribute to Academy Award-winning film composer, John Williams. The symphony will honor Williams’ 90th birthday with […]
