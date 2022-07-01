ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local fireworks laws to remember ahead of Independence Day

By 16 News Now
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WNDU) - If you are planning to light off fireworks, keep in mind the dates...

South Bend mayor hospitalized after unplanned surgery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — South Bend’s mayor was hospitalized after undergoing an unexpected surgery. Mayor James Mueller’s office says the surgery was performed Friday by Memorial Hospital’s cardiothoracic team. A statement from the mayor’s office said he was expected to be released from the hospital in a few days and make a full recovery.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites July 2022

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, Goshen, IN 46526. *This distribution will serve 280 households and is sponsored by Lippert Components. Friday, July 15, 2022 – Elkhart County. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE:...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Mishawaka lights up the sky at Independence Day Celebration

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The 4th of July is Monday, but that’s not stopping the city of Mishawaka from celebrating Independence Day early. Families, festival-goers, and firework lovers all came together to celebrate America’s birthday. “We expect a record-breaking crowd. We have tons of attractions and two live...
MISHAWAKA, IN
County fairs in Michiana

(WNDU) - It’s fair season here in Michiana!. Here’s the list of county fairs in our area for Summer 2022 that are taking place or coming up soon:
MICHIANA, MI
South Bend Mayor James Mueller undergoes unexpected medical procedure

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend Mayor’s Office says that Mayor James Mueller has undergone an unexpected medical procedure at Memorial Hospital. The office says the surgery was successful and was carried out by the hospital’s cardiothoracic team. “James and I are incredibly grateful...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Stranger Things to Investigate in Kosciusko County, Indiana

Hawkins, Indiana may not be a real place, but Indiana still definitely has more than its fair share of mysterious, bizarre, and paranormally active locations. “In the 17 years I’ve been doing this I have investigated some of the most haunted locations in the United States. That being said, some of the most active locations I have ever seen have been right here in our own community.” Greg Steffe testified.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Impact of Inflation on St. Joseph County Fair

County fairs are a summertime staple in Michiana. While big crowds are expected at the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair, going out to enjoy the annual tradition is costing more. "The food has definitely gotten pretty expensive, we've already spent probably 80 dollars on food since we've been here and of course gas, getting here is definitely more expensive," said Sarah Murphy, fairgoer.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
South Bend Transportation closed on July 4th

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Transportation will be closed on the Fourth of July. There will be no fixed route or access service. The administrative office will also be closed. Regular service will resume on July 5.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Local golf worker battles MS with family by his side

Indiana Michigan Power upgrading some South Bend streetlights to LED lights. The lights could help make the city a little safer by improving visibility on public roads. The scammers are calling victims regarding alleged “warrants,” and they’re telling victims to put money on gift cards or pay scammers through apps in order to have the warrants lifted or “resolved.”
SOUTH BEND, IN
Pathetic Proud Boys Ruin Another Pride Month Event for Kids at Indiana Library

The Proud Boys are continuing their pathetic crusade against entirely voluntary Pride Month events for kids at libraries. This time, seven members of the far-right group, who claim to be protecting children, stormed a storytime hour at the Virginia M. Tutt library in South Bend, Indiana. They left after about 40 minutes, but library staff were so rattled they canceled the event. “This definitely came as a shock,” library system spokesperson Marissa Gebhard told WVPE. “We were not anticipating any problems...The library is a place of belonging, and it’s a place for everyone.” The extremist group have targeted several other storytime events recently, even pulling a gun on kids at a Nevada library. “This appears to be a tactic or strategy that the Proud Boys are using to harass, threaten, and intimidate members of the LGBTQ community,” midwest regional director of the Anti-Defamation League David Goldenberg told ABC 57.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Buchanna Fest makes debut

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - The Lyla Grace Corporation and Cannavista Wellness host their first-ever Buchanna Fest. The event’s purpose is to promote community spirit and raise money for charities designed to improve Buchanan’s public parks. The festival is happening at The Common in downtown Buchanan, with food trucks,...
BUCHANAN, MI
Trash pick-up shifted next week in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in South Bend, your trash pick-up will be delayed on Monday. City offices will be closed for the holiday, which means no trash or yard waste pick-up. Instead, trash pick-up is shifted back a day for the rest of the week. For...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Pete Buttigieg says infrastructure help has come from outside America

When it comes to America’s infrastructure, Transportation Secretary and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg says help has to come from outside America. Buttigieg says other countries need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions along with the U.S. He has started what’s called “Momentum.” That is a set of digital resources & toolkits that shares expertise with developing nations. It encourages work to build infrastructure that can help fight climate change and strengthen global supply chains.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Fireworks shows in Michiana

(WNDU) - Here’s a list of fireworks shows that are planned to take place here in Michiana to celebrate Independence Day!. This list could change based on additional shows or postponements of shows due to the weather. Indiana. Akron: Monday, July 4 – Pike Memorial Park, 10 p.m. EDT...
MICHIANA, MI
Endangered missing advisory issued for Niles man

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police need your help finding a man, after issuing an endangered missing advisory for 28-year-old John Robertson. Robertson was last seen in the 700 block of Hickory St. on a date not specified by police. A vehicle he may have been driving was found...
NILES, MI
Police: Possible drowning in Big Long Lake

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 2-year-old boy was airlifted out of Big Long Lake Saturday evening and brought to a hospital in Fort Wayne, according to the Lagrange County Sheriff’s Department. The condition and identity of the boy is unknown. WANE 15 will update this story as...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN

