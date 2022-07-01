Police: Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Meriden

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Three people were shot last night in two separate shootings, with the calls coming in just minutes apart. The first call came in at 11:04pm. A 26 year old man was shot and is in critical condition along with a 5 year old boy who was grazed by gunfire in the lower leg and is in stable condition.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO