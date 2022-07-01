ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, CT

Police: Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Meriden

By Evan Sobol
Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A bicyclist is seriously injured after...

www.wfsb.com

Eyewitness News

Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash after driver left the scene.

STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Stamford Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad are investigating a fatal motor vehicle vs. motorcycle incident. Earlier today, a small motorcycle, being operated by a 68 year-old Stamford resident, was traveling southbound on Newfield Ave. At some point, that the operator of the...
STAMFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Child Injured in Bike Accident in Cheshire

A child was injured in a bike accident in Cheshire on Saturday. Police said a 10-year-old boy was injured in an accident on his bike and no car was involved. Authorities described the injury as the brake lever impaling the boy's leg. It does not appear to be life-threatening. The...
CHESHIRE, CT
Meriden, CT
Crime & Safety
Meriden, CT
Accidents
Local
Connecticut Accidents
City
Meriden, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Eyewitness News

Search and rescue underway for 87 year-old in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Plainfield Police have set up a search and rescue around the area of Moosup Pond Road. They are searching for 87 year old Norman Barrette. Barrette went missing earlier today and was last seen wearing a blue/tan/green plaid long sleeve shirt, blue jean shorts, white knee high socks and grey sneakers.
PLAINFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Bridgeport Men Killed in Crash on I-95 North in Milford

Two men from Bridgeport have died after a crash on Interstate 95 north in Milford last week. State police said a man from Pennsylvania was driving a Hyundai in the left lane ahead of a man from Milford who was driving a Volvo in the center lane on Thursday around 6:40 a.m. At the same time, a man from Bridgeport was driving a Lincoln in the left lane adjacent to the Hyundai.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke Police arrest Connecticut man for impersonating a police officer

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police arrested a man on Saturday for impersonating a police officer. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers responded to a disturbance on Cabot Street around 3:15 a.m. Police said that a citizen flagged down an officer to report that a man was bothering...
HOLYOKE, MA
NBC Connecticut

Motorcycle Crash Closes Route 8 North in Shelton

A motorcycle crash has closed Route 8 north in Shelton on Sunday. State Dept. of Transportation officials said the highway is closed between exits 11 and 12. Congestion is building in the area between exits 9 and 12. A vehicle and a motorcycle are involved in the crash, according to...
SHELTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Firetruck Crashes Into Car on Way to Call in Hartford

A firetruck responding to a call in Hartford struck a car Friday morning, officials said. Crews said they responded to the area of Laurel and Park Streets at around 10 a.m. A fire engine on the way to a call reportedly struck a car, causing minor damage. The driver was evaluated by emergency personnel at the scene and didn't end up going to the hospital.
Eyewitness News

Deadly crash under investigation in Bristol

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A deadly crash in Bristol is under investigation Friday. Police said it happened in the area of Camp Street and Farmington Avenue around 9:05 a.m. A 61-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries. He has not been identified. Police said...
BRISTOL, CT
MassLive.com

Chicopee, Holyoke investigating reports of body found in Connecticut River

CHICOPEE – Police are investigating reports that a body was found in the Connecticut River Sunday morning. A caller reported the possible discovery after 10 a.m. in the Willimansett section of the city, less than a mile from the Willimansett Bridge. People are being asked to avoid the area of Catherine and Sheppard streets while the investigation continues, police said.
CHICOPEE, MA
NBC Connecticut

76-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing From Branford Found

Connecticut State Police have canceled a Silver Alert for a 76-year-old woman who was missing from Branford. Troopers said Nan Nelson had been missing since Friday and may be operating a gray four-door 2021 Volkswagen Jetta with a Connecticut license plate of AK04897. On Saturday afternoon, state police canceled the...
BRANFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigate untimely death in Berlin

A 26 year old man was shot and is in critical condition along with a 5 year old boy who was grazed by gunfire in the lower leg and is in stable condition. ‘Operation Dry Water’ is taking place to make sure everyone is safe this holiday weekend. Updated:...
BERLIN, CT
News 12

Police: 2 dead following crash on I-95 in Milford

Connecticut State Police says two people died as a result of Thursday morning's accident on I-95 in Bridgeport. State police said traffic was once again moving on I-95 North in Milford after a multi-car accident brought traffic to a complete halt Thursday morning. Emergency responders shut down the highway near...
MILFORD, CT
westportlocal.com

Fire on Fireworks Barge “Under Investigation”

At approximately 9:30 pm on June 30, 2022, during the annual Westport Police Athletic League (PAL) Fireworks Celebration, a fire started on the barge's deck used to launch the fireworks. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time, and there were no injuries nor property damage. The Westport Fire Department was able to coordinate with the crew from Fireworks by Grucci to ensure their safety and the safety of the public during the fire. Westport Firefighters on the scene were assisted by a fire boat from the Norwalk Fire Department to extinguish the fire.
WESTPORT, CT

