Police: Des Moines woman helped scam elderly woman out of almost $3,000

KCCI.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman faces dependent adult abuse charges after police say she scammed an...

www.kcci.com

theperrynews.com

Des Moines bicyclist killed by Urbandale drunk driver Friday

A bicyclist died Friday night in West Des Moines after he was struck by a motorist who blew a .363 for breath alcohol content. Brian James Kirkman, 42, of 3808 79th St., Urbandale, was charged with homicide by vehicle-OWI and second-offense OWI. The 57-year-old male bicyclist from Des Moines “was...
URBANDALE, IA
WHO 13

Police ask for help locating missing Des Moines man

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing Des Moines man. Walter Leroy Maples, 64, went missing from his home in the 6700 block of SE 3rd Street on Saturday. Maples was last seen wearing a black sweat shirt and blue jeans. He is approximately […]
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee man allegedly assaults estranged wife Friday

A Waukee man was arrested Saturday for assault after a scene with his estranged wife. David John Limke, 55, of 636 S.E. Williams Court, Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident occurred about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of S.E. Williams...
WAUKEE, IA
WHO 13

2 arrested in Des Moines woman’s June murder

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two people are now charged with murder in the June shooting death of a Des Moines woman. Rashawn Evans of Altoona and Lyzaiah Treadwell of Des Moines, both 21, are charged with first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Elizabeth Arzola, according to the Des Moines Police Department. They were booked […]
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Adel man arrested after allegedly shoving wife to ground

An Adel man was arrested Saturday morning after a domestic dispute during which he allegedly assaulted his wife. Edward Zachery Osburne, 32, of 911 Bryan St., Adel, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Bryan...
ADEL, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines motorcycle crash leaves one dead

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle crash in Des Moines Friday evening resulted in the death of one individual. The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a crash at approximately 5:39 p.m. at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Douglas Avenue. An adult male motorcyclist experienced serious […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Man Sentenced For Illegally Obtaining Medical Information

(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines man will spend 27 months in prison for illegally obtaining health information on another person. Forty-nine-year-old Dustin Ortiz pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to wrongfully obtain and disclose individually identifiable health information. According to court documents, Ortiz conspired with a then-employee of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Des Moines to obtain the records on the victim’s mental health conditions and medications. Ortiz then gave the records to a third party. The court information says the intent was to use the health information for personal gain and malicious harm — making it a felony.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Drug Dealer Found Hiding In West Des Moines Bathtub Sentenced

(Des Moines, IA) -- A suspected drug-dealer found hiding in a West Des Moines bathtub has been sentenced to 30-years in prison. Investigators say 36-year-old Marcus Burrage was convicted of trafficking heroin in Ames and Nevada. Officers found drug trafficking evidence in Buragge's Nevada apartment in 2018. Police arrested him at a West Des Moines motel, where he was found hiding in a bathtub. Investigators say while waiting for trial, Burrage punched a Polk County Jailer in the back of the head and bragged about it. The jailer suffered serious injuries. Burrage was charged with assaulting a correctional officer.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman wanted for vehicle theft after taking van, leaving it in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 23rd, responded to a reported vehicle theft in the 100 block of South West Street. The alleged theft occurred on Monday, June 20th. Officers met with a 32-year-old female victim who said she was at an apartment with a female friend on the 20th and the female friend wanted a ride from the victim. The victim declined to give her friend a ride, and when the victim returned from using the restroom her friend and her car keys were gone. The victim told police she waited three days to file the report because she was in constant contact via Facebook messenger with her friend – identified as 22-year-old Delaney Sorenson of Galesburg. When Sorenson eventually blocked the victim, she called police. According to police reports, Sorenson eventually told her mother that she left the stolen vehicle at a Walmart parking lot in West Des Moines, Iowa. Sorenson messaged that she left the van in Iowa because she “wasn’t going to jail for a stolen car.” The 2004 Honda Odyssey was listed as stolen and Delaney Sorenson was added to the Galesburg Police pending arrest list facing charges of Vehicle Theft.
kniakrls.com

Man Takes His Own Life at Lake Red Rock

Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Medical Examiner, and possibly other agencies were called to the Whitebreast Boat Ramp on the southern shore of Lake Red Rock at approximately 10:20 this morning to a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Authorities tell KNIA/KRLS News a man took his own life. No additional information has been released.
KNOXVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Marshalltown Fire Department battles garage fire on Saturday night

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Fire Department spent Saturday night battling a garage fire. It happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of North 4th Avenue and Swayze Street. A passerby noticed smoke coming from the garage and notified the homeowner. Everyone made it out safely. The homeowner says...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WHO 13

Elderly driver seriously injured in I-235 exit ramp crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – An elderly woman was seriously injured in an accident on an exit ramp of I-235 Thursday morning. It happened at 5:05 a.m. on the exit ramp to 3rd Street and 7th Street north. It was a one-vehicle accident and the driver suffered serious injuries, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the […]
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

6 Year-Old & 50-Year-Old Killed in Southern Iowa Accidents

Wednesday was a tragic day in southern Iowa. Two people were killed in the extreme southern part of the state in separate incidents. The first accident happened Wednesday afternoon at approximately 1 p.m. in rural Appanoose County. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, Roberta Leffler was...
IOWA STATE

