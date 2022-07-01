ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Gas Tax Hike Comes At The Worst Time

By Dave Pankew
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The pain at the pumps keeps on just getting more, er, painful. Nationwide gas prices have been soaring since the Ukraine invasion, resulting Russian oil sanctions and dreaded inflation. But now there is a new headache and that comes in the form of an approved gas tax hike for California. As...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 3

Related
CBS LA

State gas tax rises Friday to an estimated54 cents a gallon

On Friday, California's gas tax will jump from around 51 cents a gallon to about 54 cents a gallon. The rise in the gas tax comes the same weekend that AAA estimates 2.7 million people will hit the road, despite the average gas price in California soaring to more than $6 a gallon. "It's getting crazy," driver Elliot DeJesus told CBSLA. "My car used to be $40 to fill up. Now it's $69.45 — I'm over it." Another SoCal driver, Donna Horn, said she knew the price hike was coming, which is why she was trying to fill up on Thursday. "I'm very unhappy....
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Americans Prepare For $10 Gas

$10 gas would ruin the U.S. economy, which makes it among the largest threats to cause a sharp downturn in GDP. Middle class and lower class families would move into deep financial holes, if $10 gas was added to their housing, clothing and food costs. JP Morgan says crude could rise to $380 a barrel, […]
TRAFFIC
HeySoCal

‘Inflation relief’ checks coming amid rising gas prices

Millions of Californians are expected to get up to $1,050 in “inflation relief” by the fall of this year, thanks to a new budget deal reached by state lawmakers Sunday. Referred to as the “middle-class tax rebate,” some 23 million Californians will receive the benefits as a response to inflation and rising gas prices.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vice

Every American Should Get 'Inflation Relief' Money

On Sunday, California lawmakers inched closer to a budget deal that would issue direct payments to California residents making less than $250,000—a plan being pitched as inflation relief. For the past few months, inflation driven by the pandemic, supply chain crises, and the war in Ukraine has pushed food and gas prices to new heights, and the payments aim to mitigate some of that pain.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Local
California Business
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Tax Refund#Vehicles#Russian#Ford#Nbc Bay Area News
US News and World Report

California Approves Lithium Tax Despite Industry's Warnings

(Reuters) - California on Thursday approved a plan to tax the electric vehicle battery metal lithium to generate revenue for environmental remediation projects despite industry concerns that it will harm the sector and delay shipments to automakers. Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, approved the tax as part of a must-pass...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Complex

Delta Reportedly Offered Passengers $10,000 Each to Give Up Seats on Overbooked Flight

Passengers on a recent Delta flight say the airline offered them $10,000 each to give up their seats. The incident reportedly went down Monday morning, as travelers awaited takeoff at Michigan’s Gerald R. Ford International Airport. Jason Aten, a tech columnist for Inc. magazine, said he was aboard the Minnesota-bound flight when a crew member announced they were seeking eight volunteers who were willing to get off the overbooked flight in exchange for cash.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

California's Lithium Tax Could Upset GM, Stellantis' EV Ambitions

A proposed flat-rate tax on lithium produced in California's Salton Sea region will shelve the electric vehicle battery metal deliveries to General Motors Company GM and Stellantis N.V. STLA, Reuters reports based on industry sources. The tax may push some mining companies to exit the state entirely. The move comes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Tesla
Fortune

A housing bubble requires 3 elements. The 2022 housing market has hit 2

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In July 2006, the hit "MTV Cribs" returned for its 13th season. Unbeknownst to viewers, who were getting an inside look at pop singers Joey Fatone's home, that season premiere was airing just as the housing bubble was hitting its peak. Between 2000—the first year the show aired—and July 2006, the Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index jumped 84.6%. But the party was coming to an end. After hitting that peak reading in July 2006, the U.S. housing market began to slow. By 2008, it was in a full-blown housing bust. That bust was so deep that U.S. home prices wouldn't top their July 2006 reading again until January 2017.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy