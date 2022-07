RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Next Tuesday, July 5, at 3 p.m., Mayor Levar Stoney, GRTC, Virginia Pride and its community partners will reveal a new LGBTQ+–themed bus. The event, which will be held behind Richmond City Hall, located at 900 East Marshall Street, is the first time the community will see the new “Pride Bus.” According to Virginia Pride, the new design is part of GRTC’s partnership program.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO