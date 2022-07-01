ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Skubick discusses this week in politics

By Tim Skubick, Skyler Ashley
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s been another big week in Michigan politics.

Michigan gubernatorial hopeful Perry Johnson has dropped out of the race.

Gov. Whitmer and the state legislature passed a $76 billion state budget. Two items in the budget that exemplify pork barrel spending are $2 million for a curling court in Traverse City and $14 million for a ferry to Beaver Island.

The budget did not include any tax cuts. The governor and state Republicans were not able to reach a compromise on any of the proposals.

The legislature can still negotiate over the summer and if they come up with a deal, they can call lawmakers back from the campaign trail to ratify it.

6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick breaks it all down in the video player at the top of the page.

