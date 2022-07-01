ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Richmond drug dealer sentenced to 16 years of incarceration

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond drug dealer was sentenced to 16 years of incarceration after pleading guilty to six felonies, including five for dealing, across three cases.

Russell Lee Jones, 43, pleaded guilty to Level 2 felony dealing methamphetamine, Level 4 felony possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and four Level 5 felony dealing counts that include two for narcotics, one for methamphetamine and one for cocaine, according to Judge Charles Todd Jr.'s sentencing orders.

Heather Christine Downard, 38, a codefendant in Jones' most serious case, was sentenced to six years with five suspended to probation after pleading guilty to Level 3 felony possession of methamphetamine, according to Todd's sentencing order. She had originally been charged with Level 2 felony dealing methamphetamine; however, that charge was dismissed.

Both Jones and Downard reached plea agreements with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, and Todd issued the specified sentences. Jones received 10 years for the Level 2 felony case and three years each for two cases involving the Level 5 felonies, adding up to the 16-year total.

Todd credited Jones with 657 days served and 218 good-time days. With maximum good-time credit, Jones would serve 12 years of incarceration. Downard received credit for nine days served and three good-time days. She would serve nine months of incarceration with the maximum good-time credit.

Jones, Downard and Jacob Adam Mello were all arrested Feb. 5, 2021, after Wayne County Drug Task Force officers found more than 110 grams of methamphetamine in the Glen Court residence. Mello, who died April 4, 2021, also faced a dealing charge.

The Drug Task Force had been investigating Jones and received an arrest warrant for two Level 5 felony dealing narcotic drug charges against him, according to an affidavit of probable cause. That warrant was being served when the three Feb. 5, 2021, arrests occurred.

When officers then received and executed a search warrant for the residence, 95.30 grams of methamphetamine were found hidden inside a fake dictionary, the affidavit said. A baggie with 14.68 grams of methamphetamine was found in Downard's backpack.

Officers also found a loaded Ruger 9-millimeter handgun, 1.88 grams of methamphetamine and 0.30 grams of heroin and/or fentanyl in Jones' bedroom.

The seimethamphetamine totaled 111.86 grams.

Jones' third case resulted from confidential informant buys from him during July and August 2019. It charged him with dealing methamphetamine and dealing cocaine, both as Level 5 felonies.

Jones has previous felony convictions for conspiracy to deal cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor conviction for criminal mischief.

Downard has a previous misdemeanor conviction for driving without ever receiving a license.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond drug dealer sentenced to 16 years of incarceration

