TCPalm looks back at the top stories for the 2021-22 high school sports season

A memorable 2021-22 high school sports season is in the rear-view mirror, but the moments and memories across the Treasure Coast will last long.

State champions were claimed by teams and athletes, who proved to have the ability, mentality and guidance from their coaches to step up and rise above the rest.

Four high schools teams won state championships and several more headlined by Jensen Beach star swimmer Blair Stoneburg and Fort Pierce Central two-sport standout Gabriel Jacas added or began their gold medal collection as the state's best.

In one of the most entertaining years in recent memory, TCPalm relives the top stories from the fall to the winter to the spring that made waves and will be remembered for a lifetime.

Martin County basketball, Jensen Beach wrestling win state titles on same day

On March 5, 62 miles separated Martin County’s boys basketball team in Lakeland and Jensen Beach’s wrestling team in Kissimmee, each vying for state championships.

Both schools from Martin County got the job done. The Tigers defeated Ponte Vedra 53-49 for their fourth state title in school history. The Falcons placed nine on the state podium with two state champions as Jensen won its second state title.

Martin County takes 6A crown: Martin County basketball beats Ponte Vedra for first state title since 1979

Jensen wrestlers complete state sweep: Jensen Beach wrestling sweeps state titles to complete epic season

Both teams were led by veteran coaches in John Leon for Martin County and Tom McMath for Jensen Beach, who had each turned their programs into pillars of consistency across the Treasure Coast.

The Tigers, who in 2021 lost in a regional final on their home floor but led by a cast of senior leaders including star guard Ryan Davis, were able to reach Lakeland and the Final Four for the first time since 2013.

Stuart welcomes back champs: Martin County basketball basking in glory of state title with community's support

For the Falcons, the season already had been a success as Jensen Beach won the 1A state duals for the first time in program history in January and backed that up with district and regional titles entering the finals of the traditional format.

Jensen rolls to 1A duals title: Falcon Flex: Jensen Beach wrestling wins 1A FHSAA Duals Championship

Martin County had to battle through injuries throughout its season and down the stretch, the Tigers were without star sophomore guard Elijah Duval.

With Davis, seniors Jayden Pressey, Braydin Samuels and Jack Pierrelus, the Tigers played stifling defense, holding three of four opponents during their run to the state final under 50 points, including top-ranked Pembroke Pines Charter in the regional final on the road and Tampa Wharton in the state semifinal.

Led by junior Cam Insalaco’s 18 points, Martin County hung on late to secure the school’s first state title since the era of legendary coach Don Wallen, who won three titles in the 1970s, the last one coming in 1979.

Tiger star signs off: In his own words: Martin County's Ryan Davis recounts Tigers' state title run

Jensen Beach’s lineup throughout its weight classes ran through a gauntlet of 1A powers including Delray Beach American Heritage, Palm Bay and Somerset Academy.

Securing the state title before the finals of the state championship matches were even contested, Jensen Beach freshman Sebastian Degennaro and junior Jewell Williams won state titles at 106 and 138 pounds, respectively.

Falcons fly home to applause: Jensen Beach wrestlers soak in welcome back home as state champions

Pine School boys soccer runs the table to state championship

A program from the Pine School had never won a state championship in any sport prior to the 2021-22 school year.

Under the direction of head coach Staci Wilson, a former U.S. women's national team member, the Knights' boys soccer team were relentless in their pursuit of winning the big trophy.

Knight to remember: Xavier Csato's last-minute goal lifts Pine School soccer to first ever state title

Senior and Stetson signee Xavier Csato netted the state-title winning goal in the final minute to help Pine School knock off defending 2A champion Canterbury 3-2 to complete a perfect 17-0 season.

Csato scored earlier in the match and teammate Faqir Raza added a second goal before Canterbury rebounded to even the game in the second half.

Pine on to 2A final: Pine School fights off the weather, St. Joseph's Academy to punch ticket to 2A state final

Outscoring their opponents 105-7 during their campaign, the Knights were brilliant in their five playoff matches, outscoring those teams 33-4.

Treasure Coast football reaches Final Four

Under the direction of head coach Irvin Jones, the Titan program had steadily been on the rise as not only one of the best in the Treasure Coast, but among the most difficult to play in Florida.

With its single-wing offense grinding down defenses and being fundamentally sound on defense as a sure-handed tackling team, the Titans put the state on notice in their season opener.

James leads Titans to big win: Eden James' 267 rushing yards propel Treasure Coast to stunning win over American Heritage Plantation

Defeating defending 5A state champion and nationally-ranked Plantation American Heritage 29-21 in Naples with star running back Eden James rushing for 267 yards, Treasure Coast marched all the way to the 7A Final Four where it ultimately fell to Apopka 21-0.

Treasure Coast falls shy of 7A final: Treasure Coast shut down by Apopka 21-0 in Class 8A state semifinal

Along the way, Treasure Coast had a memorable bout against Cocoa that ended with a 56-55 overtime loss before the Titans rebounded down the stretch.

Defeating Vero Beach 42-21 to win the District 6-8A title, Treasure Coast rolled through the postseason hanging 47 points on Palm Beach Gardens, 51 on Orlando Boone and went down to top-ranked Palm Beach Central and pasted the Broncos 34-0 to reach the school’s first state semifinal.

Titans cruise to 7A Final Four: Treasure Coast flushes Palm Beach Central to first loss of the season

Jensen Beach baseball makes state final for first time

Pitching, defense and big bats throughout the lineup propelled Jensen Beach baseball to new heights in 2021-22.

Beginning the season 11-1, the Falcons vaulted into the discussion as one of the top teams in 4A. Led by seniors Patrick Ward and Patrick Gillen at the plate and junior ace Chris Knier on the mound, Jensen Beach won the District 12-4A championship.

With home field throughout the postseason, the Falcons outscored their three opponents 22-1 to advance to the state semifinals for the first time in school history.

Falcons fly to Fort Myers: State bound! Jensen Beach baseball shuts out Bishop Moore for first Final Four trip

Knier tossed a three-hit shutout and had an RBI single in a memorable 4A state semifinal in Fort Myers that began just before midnight due to weather delays as the Falcons knocked off Dunedin 2-0 to advance to the 4A state title game.

Jensen rides Knier to 4A final: Jensen Beach rides arm of Chris Knier past Dunedin in 4A state semifinal to earn title shot

Jensen Beach tangled with Cape Coral Island Coast, located down the road from Fort Myers, in the state final that again began late in the night due to weather.

Trailing 5-2 in the sixth inning, the Falcons scored five runs to take a two-run lead to the seventh. Unfortunately for Jensen Beach, it was pushed into extra innings where the Gators emerged victorious with an 8-7 victory.

Falcons nipped in extras for state title: Island Coast clips Jensen Beach 8-7 to win 4A state baseball championship

Jensen Beach finished the year with a school record 26 wins under head coach Corey Cooke.

Jensen coach relives run: My PrepZone: Jensen Beach's Corey Cooke relives state trip to remember for Falcons

Jensen’s Blair Stoneburg goes 4-for-4 in gold medals

Entering her senior season, Jensen Beach swimmer Blair Stoneburg already had committed to Wisconsin thanks to a decorated career as one of the state’s best.

She made a lasting impression on the area with a performance to remember doing something few Florida girls have ever done.

Stoneburg in her own backyard at the Sailfish Splash Waterpark in Stuart won two gold medals in the 200 and 500 freestyle and added two more golds in the 200 and 400 freestyle relay races, helping the Falcons earn a 2A state runner-up finish.

Stoneburg shines at state: Jensen's Blair Stoneburg goes 4-for-4 for gold medals, leads Falcons to 2nd at 2A swim

Stoneburg became the 21st girl in the state to earn seven individual gold medals. For her Jensen Beach career, Stoneburg finished with 14 total medals: 10 golds, two silvers and two bronze.

Stoneburg was named Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Swimming for the second year in a row and is a member of theTeam USA Junior National team. She also earned a spot on Team USA’s open water national team.

Jensen star pens thank you: MyPrepZone: Jensen Beach's Blair Stoneburg thankful for family, teammates, swimming success

Central's Jacas goes back-to-back as wrestling state champ

Fort Pierce Central senior Gabriel Jacas will take his talent on the football field to the University of Illinois this fall but left his mark on the wrestling mat with a scintillating final season.

One year after winning the 3A state title at 225 pounds, Jacas had to bump up to the 285-pound division and battle the big boys from all across the state to try and do it all again.

Jacas powers to state title again: Fort Pierce Central's Gabriel Jacas repeats as state wrestling champ

Jacas used his athletic frame, his quickness and strength to roll through the regular season and won district and regional championships.

Approaching the state tournament as the favorite to win another gold medal, Jacas relished the opportunity to go out on top again.

Steamrolling through his bracket in Kissimmee, Jacas dispatched South Miami senior Adrian Sans right at the start of the second period to earn his second state title, finishing his final season with a 46-2 record.

State champions galore dot the area

Up and down the Treasure Coast, athletes rose to the top of their game bringing home state gold medals.

In the fall, Port St. Lucie senior and Florida State signee Sarah Evans won the 100 backstroke and Sebastian River junior and North Carolina State commit Mitchell Ledford won the 100 butterfly at the 3A FHSAA Swimming and Diving State Championships.

Evans, Ledford earn state gold: PSL's Sarah Evans, Sebastian's Mitchell Ledford bring home gold at 3A state swimming

Along with Stoneburg, Jensen Beach's trio of sophomore Brynn Stoneburg, senior Madeline Kohs and junior Melody McAfee got the job done in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays at the 2A FHSAA Swimming and Diving State Championships.

In the winter, Treasure Coast junior Gabriella Perez had a memorable venture in the first years girls wrestling was a sanctioned sport.

Going a perfect 23-0, Perez defeated North Miami's Tydaisa Mack with a 3-2 decision to win the state title at 135 pounds.

TC's Perez runs the tables: Treasure Coast junior Gabriella Perez captures dramatic state wrestling title

The dominance the Vero Beach girls weightlifting team has shown across the area finally extended to state supremacy as Vero won the first year of the snatch event as a team.

Senior Sarah Eiswerth completed the double of winning state titles in the traditional lifts and the snatch at 110 pounds for Vero Beach.

Vero lifters win gold: Vero Beach girls claim first ever 3A state title in snatch, Eiswerth goes double gold

In the spring, Vero Beach senior and Carnegie Mellon signee Manuela Van Cotthem and junior and UCF commit Grace Levelston became the fourth doubles' tandem to win a state championship. They won the girls tennis 4A title, defeating Palmetto's Ameia Sorey and Alexa Schull 6-4, 6-1 at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs.

Vero tennis duo grab gold: Vero Beach's Grace Levelston, Manuela Van Cotthem win 4A doubles state title

At the University of Florida, John Carroll Catholic senior and FIU signee Cody Menke won the 1A shot put state title on his final throw of the competition with a winning toss of 16.11 meters.

Happy birthday!: Golden gift: John Carroll’s Menke wins 1A shot put state title on 18th birthday

Sebastian River senior Aaron Pena, born with spina bifida, won the 200 and 800 meter wheelchair freestyle at the Adaptive State Championships for the Sharks.

Pena pushes through adversity to reach goals: Sebastian River's Aaron Pena thrives in his arena as a wheelchair state champion

