Keller, Royals Hit Road for Game One Against Tigers

Kansas City looks to open its series in Detroit with a victory against an American League Central rival.

After losing four games in a row, the Kansas City Royals closed out their series against the Texas Rangers with a win.

The victory was fueled, offensively, by RBIs from catcher MJ Melendez and outfielder Kyle Isbel. Kansas City didn't leave much margin for error in its 2-1 outcome, but the club's pitching was stellar and got the job done. Starter Zack Greinke, in particular, stood out by tossing six innings of one-run baseball in what was the 500th start of his future Hall of Fame career. In a season that's been especially trying for the Royals, Wednesday's win was a bright spot.

Jun 29, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke (23) prepares to throw a pitch against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, the 27-47 Royals are on the road and will face some bitter American League Central rivals. The 29-45 Detroit Tigers are at Comerica Park and will host a three-game series to push both teams through the weekend. Pitching probables for Saturday and Sunday's outings are Brady Singer vs. Alex Faedo and Kris Bubic vs. Beau Brieske.

Here's how the Royals will line up in this evening's game:

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: RHP Brad Keller (2-9, 4.56 ERA)

Detroit: RHP Michael Pineda (1-2, 3.22 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Bobby Witt Jr. (R) - SS Vinnie Pasquantino (L) - DH Hunter Dozier (R) - 1B MJ Melendez (L) - C Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF Kyle Isbel (L) - RF Nicky Lopez (L) - 3B

Wyatt Mills recalled, Ryan Weiss claimed off waivers

May 16, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Wyatt Mills (40) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday afternoon, the Royals announced that RHP Matt Peacock was designated for assignment and in his place, RHP Wyatt Mills will officially be recalled from Triple-A Omaha. Mills, who was acquired in the club's recent trade of Carlos Santana and boasts a 4.15 ERA in 8 2/3 big-league innings this season, could soon make his first appearance with the team. Additionally, the Royals have claimed RHP Ryan Weiss off waivers and subsequently optioned him to Triple-A Omaha. Weiss, another former member of the Arizona Diamondbacks, has a 7.45 ERA in 9 2/3 innings at the Triple-A level this season.

Brad Keller looking to bounce back

Jun 12, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) throws a warm up pitch before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

After tossing a seven-inning gem of a game on June 18 against the Oakland Athletics, Keller faced the A's again on June 25 and wasn't nearly as fortunate. In just 32/3 innings, he needed 93 pitches and allowed eight hits and five runs. Four of them were earned, and the Royals' defense didn't do the righty any favors whatsoever. He battled that and his command throughout the outing, making it nearly impossible for him to be effective. Now, facing a lineup that ranks dead last in all of baseball in runs scored per game, Keller will aim to bounce back and lower his ERA back closer to where it was to begin the season when he was remarkably productive.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 6:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: KCSP 610 AM

