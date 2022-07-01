ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

For this high school junior, virtual college tours can't replace in-person visits

By Jacob Woodruff
 2 days ago

The pandemic has impacted high school students for a few years now, disrupting traditional events that others before had enjoyed. One such right of passage was the college open house.Whereas many colleges offered virtual campus tours, filled with happy students, sprawling manicured lawns, and majestic buildings, high school seniors missed opportunities to walk the campus, talking to every student, not just the chosen few.

When open house brochures and postcards flooded my mailbox, I started to wonder if I need to test drive a campus before I make such a major investment of my future time and money.

Just as you wouldn’t buy a house or car without physically being in the purchase, applying and accepting a college’s invitation to enroll should not be haphazard. As my sophomore year pushes behind me, the realization that I need to start looking at colleges came with each piece of mail addressed to me.

Being more comfortable with the virtual presence, I watched some college open house videos. In every video, the buildings looked architecturally stunning as they were embraced with beautiful flowers and well-trimmed shrubbery. Every student seemed so focused, ready to take the bountiful knowledge they gained at their university and tackle any real world problem that came their way.

Faculty also chimed in, stating how great everyone was at their university and should I go there, I’d be great too.

Being the skeptic that I am, I fail to believe that every college is the same and no problems ever exist.

When I received an invitation to an in-person open house at an university in Philadelphia, I decided to see what differences there are from shiny, happy videos versus actually being in the moment.

Getting up early on a Sunday morning, I was displeased but nervous as we drove through the university gates.

First, there was a reception of free food and drink, allowing prospective students to talk to clubs and university departments like housing and financial aid. I started to let my guard down and from that, I learned a lot.

Since this university didn’t have a journalism major, I decided to tour with the business program guide. The student who gave us the tour was very informative, truthful, realistic, and just a normal guy. Like me, he originally wanted to go into communications, but switched to business, finding out that a business degree can translate across any field.

He pointed out where students go to study, play video games, parking situations, best dorms, and what food was the best in the cafeteria. All these things I could never get from watching a video!

When the guide took us to a presentation given by the business department head, my impression of this university raised a few notches. Not only did she answer my questions, she provided me with information I had never thought about including how I could major in business and still work on my journalism career.

She went over course requirements, what were the starting salaries for each major, and the importance of internships. Our guide then took us to the dorms, providing honest information about each one.

Although I live 15 minutes away from this university, I started to think that I may try living in a dorm, experiencing my independence.

In all, I can honestly say that I never considered this university, and definitely not the business major, but from physically experiencing the open house, my mind has more questions about the entire college process.

Not wanting to ignore other possibilities, I will be attending more in-person open houses.

Admittedly, the college open house videos help narrow down choices, and can be a benefit when traveling to the university isn’t possible.

Yet, as I have learned, test driving a place where you will spend much of your young adult time and money is valuable to avoid buyer’s remorse.

Jacob Woodruff is a rising junior at Paul VI High School in Haddonfield. He joined the student newspaper as a freshman, and hopes to explore the South Jersey region from the teen perspective.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: For this high school junior, virtual college tours can't replace in-person visits

Courier Post

