Young Dolph murder suspects return to court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man connected to multiple carjacking cases of Uber and Lyft drivers Tuesday. According to Memphis Police, Nicholas Odum was one of three men who got in an Uber on Tuesday near Brushwood Drive and Washburn Drive. The driver started down the road when the men told her to stop the car, pulling two guns and a knife on her.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO