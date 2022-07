Cypress residents enjoy a high quality of life and are overwhelmingly pleased with City services and programs, according to the latest results of a citywide community survey. Residents generally shared favorable opinions of the City, with 93% rating Cypress as an excellent or good place to live, 91% believing it is an excellent or good place to raise a family, and 90% rated the quality of life in the City as excellent or good. The high level of satisfaction with the City’s performance mirrored residents’ assessments of City services, with close to nine-in-ten residents believing the City is meeting their needs.

CYPRESS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO