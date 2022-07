Ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office released data on fireworks-related injuries and fires from 2021. In 2021, the office recorded 180 fireworks-related incidents reported by hospitals, clinics and fire departments across the state. Of those 180 incidents, 70 resulted in injuries, and 23 of those injuries were due to someone being hit by fireworks, and 19 were classified as burns.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO