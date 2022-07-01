ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico begins next chapter in who will regulate utilities

By Chris McKee
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17k6VC_0gSTy6Ml00

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is on the cusp of a major change in who regulates the state’s various utilities. Now we’re getting a better idea of who will choose the next group of regulators on the Public Regulation Commission (PRC.)

The office of the Governor announced Thursday that three people will lead a bipartisan committee, tasked with nominating candidates for the state’s revamped PRC that’s slated to begin work in 2023. The PRC selection committee will include a former New Mexico pueblo governor, a renewable energy industry professional, and an career energy-environmental law lawyer.

New Mexico voters passed a measure in 2020, abolishing the publicly elected version of the state’s PRC, or the utility regulating board. While the PRC only existed in its current form for just over two decades, the publicly elected agency has been the source of criticism and various controversies across years of different commissioners . Some in the state have been calling for changes to the PRC as far back as 2011 .

Story continues belo w

The PRC maintains significant decision making power in the realm of some of the state’s largest entities that virtually all New Mexicans interact with. In regulating the state’s utilities, the PRC has been a central to decisions surrounding the proposed merger of PNM with Avangrid , and the scheduled shutdown of the San Juan coal-fired powerplant. Along with electric companies, the PRC regulates natural gas firms, some water and sewer companies, telephone utilities, moving companies and transportation industries.

The next PRC will be smaller with just three commissioners instead of five. The newly formed nomination committee will eventually submit nominees to the governor, who will then appoint three members to the PRC. No more than two members from the same political party will be allowed to serve on the commission.

So who will choose those commissioners? The Governor’s Office says Ron Lovato, Rikki Seguin and William Brancard will make up the new PRC selection committee. Governor Lujan Grisham selected Lovato from the committee.

Lovato is a former two-term Ohkay Owingeh pueblo governor. According to the Governor’s Office, Lovato “negotiated utility easements, equipment leases, and right-of-way agreements with national and statewide utility and telecommunications providers.” He’s also credited with successfully filing for FCC licensure for broadband frequency, bringing internet services to Ohkay Owingeh in northern New Mexico, near Española.

Rikki Seguin and William Brancard were selected by the secretaries of the state’s Economic Development and Energy, Minerals & Natural Resources departments. Both have connections to environmental issues.

Seguin is the current executive director of the Interwest Energy Alliance, a consortium of the largest developers and manufacturers of utility-scale renewable energy. According to the Governor’s Office, Seguin is a University of Florida graduate who has “has years of experience with New Mexico’s Public Regulation Commission” and experience navigating “technical details of clean energy development in the western United States.”

The third and final committee member, Brancard is a career energy and environmental law lawyer who is currently the Hearings Bureau Chief for the New Mexico Energy, Minerals & Natural Resources Department. Previously, Brancard was the NM EMNRD’s general counsel and the director of the department’s Mining and Minerals Division.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Former New Mexico governor hopeful for Griner release

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson has been working with the U.S. and Russian governments to help secure Britney Griner’s release. Richardson has helped rescue dozens of Americans in trouble overseas, including Marine veteran Trevor Reed in February. In a rare move, the Biden administration agreed to a prisoner swap with Russia. […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Investigation requested into New Mexico lawyers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A group of lawyers is asking the state supreme court to investigate two New Mexico lawyers that represented the Trump campaign and helped challenge local results of the 2020 presidential election. Former Albuquerque Mayor Martin Chavez, along with more attorneys, asked the New Mexico Supreme Court to publicly investigate Mark J. Caruso and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
kunm.org

Santa Fe considers controlled encampment for unhoused people

Stakeholders, residents, and policy makers in New Mexico are grappling with whether to create a system of controlled encampments for unhoused people. Wednesday night the Santa Fe City Council heard a similar proposal. Santa Fe’s Midtown Campus, formerly the Santa Fe University of Art and Design, could become the city’s...
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Firework regulations for Fourth of July weekend

As Fourth of July celebrations begin this weekend, here are guidelines from several fire departments. Some counties may have changed their regulations, however other local municipalities within each county may still have restrictions. Here's the list. Albuquerque Fire Department. For purchasing fireworks, if the label says "warning" it's illegal, "caution"...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy Industry#Green Energy#Politics State#Pueblo#Belo W Trending#New Mexicans
rrobserver.com

Findings in fire report ‘incredibly disturbing’

The team that started a prescribed burn west of Las Vegas, New Mexico, in early April underestimated how dry the forest was. Weather information was relayed from an Albuquerque office, and radio communication between fire officials was spotty at best. And when the burn started to get out of control,...
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

See the average auto loan balance per capita in New Mexico

(STACKER)– With supply-chain issues during the pandemic driving vehicle prices to record levels, car buyers are taking out bigger loans in order to afford the vehicles they need for everyday living. Since 2003, the nationwide total average auto loan balance per capita has increased from $2,960 to $5,210—an increase of around 76%. Some consumers have […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico July 1 – July 7

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 1 – July 7 around New Mexico. July 1 – ABQ BioPark: Summer Youth Group Zoo Visit – The Albuquerque BioPark is hosting a Youth Group Zoo visit. The tickets are available to summer programs serving youth in grades Pre-K through 12. It starts a 9 a.m. and all indoor facilities will close at 5 p.m. For more information about qualifications and tickets, visit their website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kunm.org

New Mexico land deal creates its largest state-owned recreation area

New Mexico officials this week celebrated the addition of more than 54,000 acres to create its largest state-owned recreation area. The acreage, known as the L Bar Project, was acquired by the Trust for Public Land and is one of about 100 projects they’re supporting in the Mountain West.
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Black Fire hotshots nominated for Girl Scout honor

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Saturday is the first National Wildland Firefighter Day and the Girl Scouts are making sure the Santa Fe hotshots are well taken care of. The group just returned from their assignment on the Black Fire near Silver City and were nominated for the Cookies for Hometown Heroes Program by Girl Scout Troop 10705 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

COVID surges in six New Mexico counties ahead of July 4th weekend

As the second holiday weekend in two weeks arrives, New Mexicans face fresh challenges calculating COVID-19 risk. By CDC standards, New Mexico has a surge of cases higher than last summer, without a mask mandate, managed by an understaffed Department of Health that provides irregular updates as hospitalizations and deaths increase. The last press briefing on June 8 came three months after an acknowledgment of the 2-year "anniversary" of COVID-19's arrival in New Mexico on March 11, 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

Attorneys for Trump in New Mexico confront new scrutiny

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Renewed efforts are underway to investigate and possibly discipline two attorneys that helped the Donald Trump campaign challenge New Mexico’s 2020 presidential election results in the weeks prior to the the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. A group including former Albuquerque Mayor Martin Chavez on Thursday asked […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Santa Fe continues to invest in affordable housing

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is continuing to invest in affordable housing with another $3M for the affordable housing fund. The money will go toward projects like renovating the Lamplighter Inn into 53 units of affordable housing. They will also help people pay their mortgages. This is the third year in a […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

State tax reform legislation now in effect

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some tax reform legislation took effect on Friday. A majority of social security income is now exempt, and state sales gross receipts taxes were reduced to 5% from 5.125% which amounts to about 13 cents for every $100 spent. The state also ended taxes on feminine hygiene products and created a new […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Open space celebrates International Mud Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of families are getting down and dirty Saturday, because they were celebrating International Mud Day. The city’s open space is celebrating by educating people on the importance of mud. Without it, we would have no gardens, trails to hike, ceramic plates, and cups. It also plays an important role in a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy