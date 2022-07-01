Rutland area teens keep Stone Bench Project tradition going strong

A welcome summer tradition of recent years before the pandemic has been near-weekly gatherings down on the Farm at Saint Michael's for "Salad Days." All members of the campus community are welcome, typically on Wednesdays, for these occasions to showcase fresh produce that the Farm and its student workers produce, all while building community over salad and bread. A typical crowd might be 15 to 30 visitors. At right wearing red and sunglasses in the right-hand photo is Kristyn Achilich '05, M’21, director of the Center for the Environment, while Farm & Food Assistant Manager, Christine Gall, is at the back table also in red shirt and sunglasses. This week’s was the first Salad Days for 2022. “We brought it back in 2021 after a hiatus the first summer of COVID in 2020,” said Achilich. “It was a welcome sight of community last summer so we were so eager to host again this year.” As to the menu for these lunches: “The farm leads the way! “ she said. “We innovate based on what’s harvestable that week. This year we are trying hard to see our menu through the lens of equity and diversity too – a slight shift in greens and spices can take what one group might call pesto and make it a chimichurri. We want all of our campus community to see themselves in the land and food we grow. Plus, this year, we added S’Mores to the menu and a little fire! The next one will have lawn games too!” This is the 7th summer of salad days on the Farm, though “when the garden existed from 2008-2014 down by the Natural Area, we had a few over those years too," Achilich said.

CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO