ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Fact Check: How often are guns used to save lives?

WRAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a recent hearing, Republican Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Congressman Who Lied to FBI Multiple Times Escapes Prison Time

A federal judge in California sentenced Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) to two years probation and 320 hours of community service on Tuesday, and ordered him to pay a $25,000 fine and $300 mandatory fee. A jury convicted Fortenberry in March of lying multiple times to the FBI during its investigation into $30,200 in foreign “straw” donations to his campaign. The prosecution had asked for the maximum six months in prison, but a judge said the lies were “out of character” for Fortenberry, who “by all accounts” was of “exceptional character.” The judge didn’t speculate about why the Republican eschewed those morals in this instance. At the time of Fortenberry’s arrest last October, prosecutors said a broader probe was ongoing, and involved other public officials.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Biggs
The Independent

Capitol Police arrest 181 people including congresswoman at abortion rights protest near Supreme Court

Democratic US Rep Judy Chu was among 181 people arrested near the US Supreme Court on 30 June following an abortion rights protest in the wake of a ruling to strike down constitutional protections for abortion.US Capitol Police reported 181 people were arrested for “crowding, obstructing or incommoding” an intersection near the court and the US Senate office building during a protest organised by abortion rights advocacy groups.Congresswoman Chu was the lead author of the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that passed the US House of Representatives that, if signed into law, would codify abortion protections affirmed by...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Republican#Democratic
americanmilitarynews.com

Rep. Gaetz plans bill to curb IRS’ $725,000 ammo stockpile

A Republican congressman is working on legislation to stop the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and other federal agencies from purchasing thousands of rounds of ammunition. The IRS has spent some $725,000 on ammo this year alone. House Judiciary Committee Member Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told Fox News last week that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Secret Service plans to respond to Jan. 6 committee regarding Trump's actions, after Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony

The U.S. Secret Service will have more to say to the Jan. 6 House select committee after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony Tuesday regarding former President Trump's actions related to Jan. 6, 2021. In a hearing announced at the last minute, she told the committee of Trump's desire to go to the Capitol with his supporters while Congress was in a joint session counting the electoral ballots.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney insists she has 'full faith' in 25-year-old Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony and won't 'stand by' and 'watch her character be assassinated by anonymous sources and by men who are claiming executive privilege'

Liz Cheney insists that she is 'absolutely confident' in Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony after she revealed during Tuesday's January 6 hearing her recollection of being told about an incident where Donald Trump lunged at a member of his security detail. She also said that the January 6 select committee will defend...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy