Fact Check: How often are guns used to save lives?

A federal judge in California sentenced Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) to two years probation and 320 hours of community service on Tuesday, and ordered him to pay a $25,000 fine and $300 mandatory fee. A jury convicted Fortenberry in March of lying multiple times to the FBI during its investigation into $30,200 in foreign “straw” donations to his campaign. The prosecution had asked for the maximum six months in prison, but a judge said the lies were “out of character” for Fortenberry, who “by all accounts” was of “exceptional character.” The judge didn’t speculate about why the Republican eschewed those morals in this instance. At the time of Fortenberry’s arrest last October, prosecutors said a broader probe was ongoing, and involved other public officials.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO