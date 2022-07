The NYPD is looking two men who allegedly fired shots at an apartment complex in Flushing during the early hours Monday morning. Police have released photos of the men who allegedly discharged their firearms in front of an apartment building at 41-17 Haight St. at around 2:55 a.m. The bullets smashed windows in the complex putting the public at risk, cops said.

