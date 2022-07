There’s a new name and some new responsibilities for the Yates County Department of Emergency Management. It’s now known as the Department of Emergency Services. The County Legislature passed a local law approving the change at its most recent meeting. Yates County Administrator Nonie Flynn says the local law clarifies what the office does and adds new duties for the Director of Emergency Services, Brian Winslow.

