Where to find a ‘reel’ good fishing spot in Erie

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Whether you live in Erie or are visiting, Lake Erie offers many opportunities for family fishing within walking, biking, or short driving distance of downtown. But where can you go?

Presque Isle is the prime spot around Erie, with an average of 1.5 million fish caught each year, according to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission . Here, taking a boat out onto the Bay is a popular choice, as it provides ample space for fishermen and leads to smaller areas to fish in. There is Misery Bay, Thompson Bay, Horseshoe Pond, Marina Lake, and the lagoons.

Take a look at this map to find boat access points.

No boat? No problem! Casting out by Presque Isle or the downtown area, local favorite shoreline fishing spots are:

Big Pond

Niagara Pond

Waterworks Ferry Dock

East and West Piers

Perry Monument

North Pier

Dobbins Landing Public Dock

Holland Street Pier

South Pier

East Canal Basin

If driving out by the isle isn’t your speed, finding one of Lake Erie’s tributaries provides an isolated location away from the lake and the public to spend your fishing.

Check this map to find the closest public fishing tributary by you.

For additional resources on boating and fishing, you can learn more from Fish Erie and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission .

