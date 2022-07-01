ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Where to find a ‘reel’ good fishing spot in Erie

By Brett Balicki
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nm3s6_0gSTwx7j00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Whether you live in Erie or are visiting, Lake Erie offers many opportunities for family fishing within walking, biking, or short driving distance of downtown. But where can you go?

Presque Isle is the prime spot around Erie, with an average of 1.5 million fish caught each year, according to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission . Here, taking a boat out onto the Bay is a popular choice, as it provides ample space for fishermen and leads to smaller areas to fish in. There is Misery Bay, Thompson Bay, Horseshoe Pond, Marina Lake, and the lagoons.

Take a look at this map to find boat access points.

No boat? No problem! Casting out by Presque Isle or the downtown area, local favorite shoreline fishing spots are:

  • Big Pond
  • Niagara Pond
  • Waterworks Ferry Dock
  • East and West Piers
  • Perry Monument
  • North Pier
  • Dobbins Landing Public Dock
  • Holland Street Pier
  • South Pier
  • East Canal Basin

If driving out by the isle isn’t your speed, finding one of Lake Erie’s tributaries provides an isolated location away from the lake and the public to spend your fishing.

Check this map to find the closest public fishing tributary by you.

For additional resources on boating and fishing, you can learn more from Fish Erie and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

City of Erie celebrates Independence Day with Lights over Lake Erie

The City of Erie will be celebrating Independence Day with the return of “Lights over Lake Erie.” The annual fireworks display will be on Sunday night at the Bicentennial tower starting at 10 p.m. The fireworks will be launched from the tower at Dobbins Landing and can be seen from points along the Bayfront. The […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Three swimmers to make swim from Canada to Erie

After a two year hiatus from swimming across Lake Erie due to the world issues and border closures, the Lake Erie Open Water Swimming Association is back and ready for three amazing swimmers to hit our waters and make part of history again. The first swimmer in on Sunday night is Abby Fairman, who left […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Flo Fabrizio Ice Center thaws out to host Glenwood Flea Market

The Flo Fabrizio Ice Center “thawed out” on Saturday and welcomed local artisan vendors to the Glenwood Flea Market. On July 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. people of all ages were invited to browse through a fusion of local artisan vendors to your average flea market sales with products spanning from unique creations, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

DCNR gives tips for staying safe while boating

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) says being safe out on the water could save your life. Many people are boating and kayaking on the lakes and rivers of Pennsylvania this summer. One of the main tips of advice that could save your life is to always wear a properly-fitted coast guard approved […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Erie, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Plan your next camping trip this holiday weekend

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Summer is officially here, and it’s the perfect time to spend your time outside and truly experience the outdoors. Erie has a host of camping spots, whether you’re an experienced or amateur camper. If you want to stick close to the lake or if you prefer the woods, here are some places around […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town July 1-3

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Erie SeaWolves Baseball The Erie SeaWolves are home at UPMC Park this weekend to take on the Akron Rubber Ducks. this weekend will consist […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New green space park, trail opens in City of Corry

The City of Corry was celebrating a special addition to the community on Friday. Dozens of folks got a first hand look at a new green space park and trail. Brian Wilk explains.  The new three-acre green space park and 1,400 foot limestone trail sits on Mead Street across from Mead Park. The trail is also […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

City of Erie to Light up Sky with Fireworks Sunday Night

Fireworks will light up the sky in the City of Erie Sunday night. The annual Lights Over Lake Erie fireworks display will start at 10 p.m. The display will be synchronized to music, which will be played on location at the Bicentennial Tower and on the radio at 103.7 FM.
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Erie#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Boating#West Piers#Nexstar Media Inc
YourErie

Community holds barbecue style meal at McKinley Park

The Erie community once again comes together to help one another this Fourth of July weekend. Folks met up at McKinley Park for the first annual “Community BBQ Style Meal.” There are also fun games for kids and adults including a scavenger hunt. This family friendly event was free and open to the public. “We […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Downtown Partnership holds second farmers market of the season

Erie Downtown Partnership held their second farmers market of the season in Perry Square on Sunday. This market featured produce vendors, crafts, flowers, and much more. Folks also had the opportunity to enjoy live music on stage as well as free yoga classes. Officials with the Erie Downtown Partnership said that the market helps draw […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

City of Jamestown Lunches New Metered Parking Option Tuesday

JAMESTOWN – The City of Jamestown is rolling out a new payment option for those parking in metered spots in and around the Downtown area. The new program launches on Tuesday. The Passport Parking app is powered by Passport, a leading transportation software and payments company that manages cities’...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Tips for staying safe while around fireworks

As the holiday weekend approaches, it’s important to remember to keep safety in mind when around fireworks this Fourth of July weekend. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says firework injuries have gone up 25% over the last 15 years. The commission urges everyone to follow these safety tips: Never let young kids ignite or play […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Fourth of July: Where to see Fireworks, parades this holiday weekend

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — If you’re looking to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday this weekend and aren’t sure what to do, we have compiled a list for you of local fireworks shows and parades so you don’t miss a thing. Fireworks Lights Over Lake Erie: Sunday, July 3 — 10 p.m. at Dobbins Landing in downtown […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

New Donut Shop Opens in Erie, Quickly Sells Out

Erie's newest donut shop got off to a big start Friday morning. Erie Donut Factory opened for the first time at 5 a.m. and promptly sold out by 5:30 a.m. It is located in the Summit Plaza on Peach St. The owners said they have more than 30 varieties of...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New mural unveiled on West 3rd and Cascade

A new mural was unveiled on Thursday at West 3rd and Cascade Street. This mural is called “Sights and Sounds.” The mural was designed by Artist Thomas Ferraro to show the characteristics of that neighborhood. The building where the mural is located is the home of Mrs. Ester Tregler. She lived in this building for […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Current power outages in Erie

Update: As of 9:30 p.m. Friday, the number of people without power in Erie has gone down to 58 total. There are 13 reported power outages in the City of Erie, 44 still in Harborcreek, and less than five in Millcreek. Update: As of 9 p.m. Friday, the numbers continue to fluctuate as there are […]
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Why there’s no Erie connection to the Revolutionary War

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The first European settlements came to the Erie area in 1753. That was more than 20 years before the Revolutionary War began, but still Erie’s contribution is basically nil when it comes to the war that led to the nation’s independence. Why?. It’s a timing...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Edinboro University Formally Becomes Part of Pennsylvania Western University

After years of planning, Edinboro University has a new name as of Friday, July 1. It is now Pennsylvania Western University, or PennWest, becoming part of a conglomerate of three schools. Edinboro, Clarion and California universities are now technically one school, though all three campuses remain. For the last decade,...
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

Erie Donut Factory now open

A new local donut shop opened its doors on Friday morning. The Erie Donut Factory moved into the Summit Plaza along Peach Street. The donut shop offered limited supplies of donuts after a machine broke overnight, but they said that supplies will be fully stocked in the coming days. Along with offering different kinds of […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy