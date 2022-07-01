Madisonville’s summer concert series continues on July 1
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Madisonville is hosting the third concert of the summer concert series on July 1. Galactic Fog Horn will be the featured group this evening.
The concert is free to the public and will happen from 7 to 9 p.m. First United Bank Plaza is the location of the concert.Owensboro police reminds public about fireworks use
C&W BBQ and 1776 Patriot Store will be vendors on site with sales starting at 6 p.m. The city asks attendees to plan on bringing their own lawn chair.
More information can be found on The city of Madisonville's Facebook page and this website.
