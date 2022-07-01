ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

Madisonville’s summer concert series continues on July 1

By Rhett Baxley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ej32e_0gSTwOfe00

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Madisonville is hosting the third concert of the summer concert series on July 1. Galactic Fog Horn will be the featured group this evening.

The concert is free to the public and will happen from 7 to 9 p.m. First United Bank Plaza is the location of the concert.

Owensboro police reminds public about fireworks use

C&W BBQ and 1776 Patriot Store will be vendors on site with sales starting at 6 p.m. The city asks attendees to plan on bringing their own lawn chair.

More information can be found on The city of Madisonville’s Facebook page and this website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Holiday weekend kicked off in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Celebrations for the Fourth of July holiday continued all around the Tri-State over the weekend, including in Madisonville. Admission was free to the weekend fun at City Park. Food and live music are among the highlights of this 3-day festival. Despite Friday night’s weather canceling the planned concert, Mayor Kevin Cotton […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Firefighters prepare for Christmas Wish Golf Scramble

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Fire Department is preparing for the Christmas Wish Golf Scramble that’s set for September. This is the 9th year for the event. Firefighters are working to get teams registered and looking to get sponsors. Officials say those interested can stop by either of the Daviess County fire stations […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Fireworks shows and Independence Day celebrations scheduled all weekend long

Fireworks shows and Independence Day celebrations are scheduled all weekend long across western Kentucky and southern Illinois. If you know of a celebration that's not included on this list, please email us at news@wkyx.com. Kentucky. • Eddyville's premiere fireworks show, Thunder Over Eddy Bay, will take place on Saturday with...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Songwriters Festival returns to Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Concert goers should plan on including downtown Henderson in their plans on July 27 through 30. The 12th Annual Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival will take place at Hometown Roots and Rookies Sports Bar and Restaurant. Each venue will have live shows each night for songwriters who have played on stage […]
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
Madisonville, KY
Sports
City
Madisonville, KY
Madisonville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
WEHT/WTVW

Changes made to water distribution schedule in Marion

MARION, Ky. (WEHT) – Changes have been made to Marion’s water distribution schedule. To pick up water, you must show an ID. Officials ask that this water be used for cooking and drinking. If you need to make special arrangements due to health or transportation issues, call 270-965-2266. Location: 131 Rochester Ave. (Old National Guard […]
MARION, KY
14news.com

Fourth of July events happening in Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lots of Independence Day celebrations are set for this weekend. Madisonville kicks off 4th Fest and Praise in the park on Sunday. That runs from July 2 - July 4. They say lots of music, food and fun are planned to happen in the city park...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man struck by lightning in Hopkins County hospitalized

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Madisonville Fire Department said one person was struck by lightning on Saturday. Their condition is unknown. In a Facebook post from Providence General Baptist Church, the man that was struck was outside flying a remote airplane. The church said he was flown to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Sherman tank unveiled at Evansville Wartime Museum

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Wartime Museum has unveiled another special exhibit that holds special meaning to the area. The museum recently acquired an operational Sherman tank, named Cheyenne, from another museum in Texas. The tank had previously been on display at a tank museum in Normandy. “It’s a real attraction,” says Mike Tiemann […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Otters host Jacob’s Village night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Otters took on the Joilet Slammers for a good cause on June 30. The game was the 16th annual game to benefit Jacob’s Village. One hundred percent of the game sponsorships and a portion of gate sales went towards Jacob’s Village.The money will help the organization provide accessible housing […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Where and How to Enjoy the City of Owensboro’s Annual Fireworks Celebration

In 2020, when the COVID pandemic had shut down most community events, Tim Ross, the Director of Public Events for the City of Owensboro, started brainstorming ideas for how to save the city's annual fireworks show. The solution? To launch fireworks from multiple sites around Owensboro so that everyone in town could enjoy see and experience the fireworks from their own backyards. It was incredible.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Fireworks on the Ohio scheduled for July 4

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Tri-State’s largest Independence Day celebration is happening on July 4 starting at 6 p.m. Fireworks on the Ohio will be the grand finale of the celebration around 9:15 p.m. Activities starting at 6 p.m. include food and sponsor booths and children’s activities. Booths will be open along Riverside Drive from […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WEHT/WTVW

Family remembers Michael White a week after his passing

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Over a week has passed since the search for Michael White came to an end near Lynnville. As the manhunt came to a dramatic conclusion, White passed away. With some time passing, the family members of White held a get-together in Chandler over the weekend to share their memories of […]
LYNNVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Marion bans burning and fireworks

MARION, Ky. (WEHT) – The City Council of Marion voted to ban burning and the use of fireworks due to the water supply shortage. The council made the vote on June 27. The city of Marion is in a declared state of emergency as a leak from the Lake George Dam was discovered. The lake […]
MARION, KY
WEHT/WTVW

City golf tournament tees off in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – For the 93rd year, Tri-Staters gathered on the golf course for the annual Courier and Press City Golf Tournament. Sunday was the qualifying round, bringing in over 150 golfers between Fendrich and Helfrich golf courses. The tournament continues with round one on July 16.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro students competed in nationwide cyber security competition

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Two students from the Owensboro Innovation Academy are back home after competing in a nationwide cyber security competition. Luke Wellman and Gunny Howard will be juniors this fall. They finished 15th out of 65 teams in the National Technology Student Association in Dallas that took place June 26 to 30. They […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Bardstown Bourbon Company to acquire local distillery

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WEHT) – The Bardstown Bourbon Company announced it has acquired the Green River Spirits Company. A press release says the acquisition is scheduled to close in July, subject to customary closing approvals and conditions. The transaction will bring together two leading Kentucky bourbon producers into a strong company with a commitment to Kentucky […]
BARDSTOWN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy