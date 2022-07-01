ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Report: Russia hints at prisoner exchange swapping Brittney Griner for notorious Russian arms dealer

By Ariana Garcia
Chron.com
Chron.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A lawyer for convicted arms dealer and former Soviet military officer Viktor Bout told the New York Times that Griner is unlikely to return stateside without his client's...

www.chron.com

Comments / 12

Atlantean
1d ago

Britney it looks like you're going to have to sit this one out... At 31, You should know all too well, that our actions have consequences!!!!!!!

Reply
5
Donald van Kuren
2d ago

What about the rest of the Americans there ? Apparently there less important

Reply
8
