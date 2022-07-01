Pennsylvania Transportation officials rally around app to alert of vehicle's temperature



Pennsylvania o fficials held a news event on Tuesday to point parents to new technology that can alert them of their car's temperature.

The state's Department of Transportation alerted locals to the Sensor Safe app at a conference in Huntingdon County. This app, when connected to specific car seats, can alert parents of the temperature in the car, when its buckle has come undone, and the location of the seat itself. An unlimited number of users can be added to one family account, and it will alert more users the longer time has passed.

“A child’s body temperature can raise anywhere between three and five degrees and at about 104 degrees, that child would start to develop signs of a heat stroke," Pennsylvania Department of Transportation representative Kara Bauer said . "Unfortunately, we have seen a slight uptick in the amount of vehicular heatstrokes in the past year.”

An average of 38 children under the age of 15 die in hot cars every year in the United States.