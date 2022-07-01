ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Transportation officials rally around app to alert of vehicle's temperature

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fhcQg_0gSTvskJ00


Pennsylvania o fficials held a news event on Tuesday to point parents to new technology that can alert them of their car's temperature.

TOYOTA RECALLS ITS FIRST BATTERY ELECTRIC CAR DUE TO LOOSE WHEEL

The state's Department of Transportation alerted locals to the Sensor Safe app at a conference in Huntingdon County. This app, when connected to specific car seats, can alert parents of the temperature in the car, when its buckle has come undone, and the location of the seat itself. An unlimited number of users can be added to one family account, and it will alert more users the longer time has passed.

“A child’s body temperature can raise anywhere between three and five degrees and at about 104 degrees, that child would start to develop signs of a heat stroke," Pennsylvania Department of Transportation representative Kara Bauer said . "Unfortunately, we have seen a slight uptick in the amount of vehicular heatstrokes in the past year.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

An average of 38 children under the age of 15 die in hot cars every year in the United States.

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Aqua Pennsylvania to Close Gulph Road in Upper Merion and Tredyffrin Townships

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Aqua Pennsylvania is planning to close Gulph Road between Outer Line Drive and Richards Road in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Tredyffrin Township, Chester County, beginning Wednesday, July 6, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, December 2.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Urges Pennsylvanians to Prepare for Hurricane Season, Consider Purchasing Flood Insurance

HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield, reflecting on the impacts of Hurricane Agnes 50 years ago, is urging property owners to prepare for hurricane season by considering flood insurance to protect their homes, businesses, and possessions. For many Pennsylvanians, extreme weather, including flooding and damages caused by hurricanes and severe thunderstorms, can be a common occurrence throughout the summer months and into the fall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Property tax and rent rebate program deadline extended in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Thousands of Pennsylvanians are now getting property tax and rental rebate disbursements. More than 260,000 older and disabled Pennsylvanias have applied through the Pennsylvania Rebate Program for rent and property taxes paid last year. For those wanting to apply, the deadline has been extended this year to December 31. You can find an application and requirements at this link.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Police looking for three teens after pursuit, crash in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are searching for three teens who reportedly fled the scene of a crash after a pursuit with state police on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the Tyrone Borough Police Department. The teens are described by police to be African American males, last seen in the area of the […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
erienewsnow.com

2022-23 Fiscal Year Begins, PA Still Without Budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - The 2022-23 fiscal year is officially underway, however, there is still no budget for the state of Pennsylvania as lawmakers failed to meet this week’s June 30 deadline. The state budget determines the funding for various state agencies, organizations, public schools, state higher education institutions,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

LCE: 8 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Thursday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Police looking for Target store robbers who threatened employee

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM_) — Police in Manheim Township are looking for two people who have stolen items from two separate Target stores in Lancaster County. According to police, on Saturday, June 25 at around 9 p.m., two people entered the target on Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township and were able to push out $480.67 worth of merchandise.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

DelGrosso’s Park prepares for Summer Thunder fireworks show

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – DelGrosso’s Amusement Park‘s Summer Thunder is back for the park’s 75th anniversary celebration on Monday, and the park is taking the time to set up the fireworks. Over 2,500 firework shells ranging from three to 10 inches were placed in designated areas according to the show’s script. “We never really […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
215K+
Followers
66K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy