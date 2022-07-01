ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Kirby letter: Texas abortion law must be repealed

By Steve Kirby
The Abilene Reporter-News
 2 days ago

Ladies, welcome to Gilead, the, until-to-now, fictional state in Margaret Atwood's prophetic "Handmaid's Tale," wherein women of childbearing ability have lost all control over their own reproductive organs.

With the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court, Texas has enacted an extreme law prohibiting any and all abortions, from the moment of conception, with no exceptions for rape or incest. This law, effectively turns any girl or woman who becomes pregnant into nothing more than an incubator for a child, wanted or unwanted.

In situations of poverty, girls or women struggling to make ends meet will find themselves on the edge of survival, even less able to climb out of poverty.

The overturn of Roe v. Wade did not criminalize abortion, but merely removed blanket protection for abortions.

The Texas law just passed by the Republicans in the state Legislature, and signed by the Republican governor of Texas, and can be repealed by a Democrat governor and Democrat majority in the Legislature.

If this is not reason to vote out these men and women who think your body is not yours, I don't know what is. Even if you have always voted Republican, isn't this worth switching parties for?

Beto O'Rourke has pledged to repeal this oppressive law, but he needs a Legislature that will send him the bill to sign.

Vote Democrat in all choices ln November. It is control of your body on which you will be voting.

— Steve Kirby, Abilene

