Humboldt County, CA

(Listen) Humboldt Last Week episode 250: Humboldt County’s news podcast

By Myles Cochrane
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNPR juxtaposes nearby natural wonders with Orick’s struggles, Humboldt B52s export Shane Gustafson signed with an MLB affiliate, the consideration of a water park in Blue Lake, embattled Auditor-Controller Karen Paz Dominguez exits office early, a trail-thwarting coal train likely won’t move forward, Humboldt’s family-law mediator was accused of camera voyeurism,...

Jet Needs a Nice Home

This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Jet. I am a male, black Domestic Shorthair. Age...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
With 100% of the Vote Counted, Natalie Arroyo Accepts Supervisor Slot

Natalie Arroyo is grateful to the voters of Humboldt County and is honored to have been voted in as the next District 4 County Supervisor. Natalie launched her campaign in August 2021 after a long period of careful consideration and research. During her campaign, Natalie personally knocked on more than 1,500 doors, and a steadfast volunteer team helped to reach thousands more voters. Natalie is thrilled about this outcome and wants to express appreciation to District 4’s voters!
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Governor Newsom Signs Cannabis Tax Reform Initiative Killing Statewide Cultivation Tax

Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation on Thursday to bring immediate tax relief to struggling cannabis farmers. AB 195, the cannabis tax reform trailer bill, permanently eliminates California’s cannabis cultivation tax – which increased from $154.40 per dry-weight pound to $161.28 per pound earlier this year – and guarantees three years of net tax relief to the cannabis industry as a whole.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Only Safe and Sane Fireworks Are Allowed in Humboldt County

With the 4th of July, right around the corner it is important to understand the dangers of fireworks. CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit Chief Kurt McCray would like to remind everyone to have a safe holiday, considering the safety of themselves and those around them. Every year...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Flora Annette Brazil Sauers: ‘A hard worker, an avid gardener’

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Flora Annette Brazil Sauers was born to John and Mary Brazil on March...
FORTUNA, CA
Humboldt County’s Fourth Post Election Update

The latest election results for the Humboldt County Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Primary Election are now available:. Remember that this is not the certified results but 100% of the votes have been counted. (Note: the bottom left has arrows that allow you to navigate backwards and forwards through the results.)
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
OBITUARY: Judith John, 1949-2022

Judith Marlene John peacefully passed on June 21, 2022 at her home she shared with the love of her life Jim, her sister Patty, nephew David and her loving fur-babies. Judy was born to George Keisner Sr. and Madeline Bowie Keisner in Eureka, California on April 26, 1949. She was born into a family of 10. Judy loved spending time with her sisters and was apart of the Mingos pool team. As a teenager she attended and graduated from Eureka high school. Judy had many jobs as an adult and teen years. She worked as a packer at Eureka fisheries, and the icehouse, as well as bartending in Washington for years. She had a lot of hobbies such as playing pool, going to the stock car races with her family, playing bingo with her granddaughters and sisters, attending Merv George concerts dancing the night away with her sisters as well as loving to spend time at the casino with her sisters, children and family.
EUREKA, CA
HCOE Holds ‘Health Career Exploration Summer Institute’

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education:. Sixteen local high school students, exploring careers in health fields graduated from the Health Career Exploration Summer Institute (HESI) on Friday, July 1, in a ceremony that was the culmination of a two-week summer education program. The HESI...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
10 Top-Rated Hotels in Eureka, Humboldt County, California

Discover the best hotels in Eureka, Humboldt County, California including Best Western Plus Humboldt Bay Inn, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Eureka, an IHG Hotel, Carter House Inns, Inn at 2nd & C, Best Western Plus Bayshore Inn, Carter House Inns, Eureka Inn Trademark Collection Wyndham, Town House Motel - Historic Old Town, Red Lion Hotel Eureka, Comfort Inn Humboldt Bay.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Dispersed Sand Sculpture Festival Launch on July 9th

Join Friends of the Dunes on Saturday, July 9th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. as we launch the month-long Dispersed Sand Sculpture Festival with a live, in-person sand sculpting demonstration and celebration of creativity on the coast! The July 9th event will take place on the beach just to the west of the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center. Bring your sunglasses and hats to view this year’s selected sculpting groups. This summer event will launch an entire month during which you and your team of sand-sculpting superstars can compete in the 27th Annual Sand Sculpture Festival as a dispersed event, up and down the Humboldt coast.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
4,500 Pot Plants Found at Trespass Grow on Hoopa Valley Tribal Land

The following is a press release from the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police Department:. On Thursday, June 30, 2022, Officers from the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police led by Chief Rolando Ramos were advised that the Tribe had purchased land off of Bair Road. We were asked to conduct a preliminary check of the land to ensure there were no hazardous situations that could endanger civilians.
HOOPA, CA
Vehicle Into Eel River; Officials Concerned About a Possible Fuel Spill

About 7:35 p.m., reports of a traffic accident south of Phillipsville came into the Emergency Call Center. A vehicle had reportedly ran off the road at mile marker 1.15 on the Avenue of the Giants and into the river. However, by about 8:30 p.m., information became clear that the driver had purposefully driven their vehicle into the South Fork of the Eel River there and gotten stuck.
PHILLIPSVILLE, CA
Harvest Box is Launching a Home Delivery Option in Northern Humboldt

This is a press release from the North Coast Growers Association:. Eat more local produce with Harvest Box from NCGA. Starting in July, residents of Valley West, Blue Lake, McKinleyville, Trinidad and everywhere in between will have a new way to access local food in their communities, through a home delivery service that will bring these fresh produce boxes to customers’ door steps.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Adult Outpatient Treatment Pilot Program Launched Yesterday

An Assisted Outpatient Treatment (AOT) pilot program for people experiencing mental health crises [launched yesterday], thanks to a partnership with the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) Behavioral Health Branch and nonprofit Environmental Alternatives (EA). EA is a community-based organization that contracts with counties across Northern California...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Fortuna Fireworks Festival is Back!

Press release from the Fortuna Fireworks Festival:. After a two year break because COVID happened, WE. ARE. BACK!!! FFF is ready to light up the night sky with Pyro Spectacular and we are bringing back the family fun event with the biggest outdoor dance party on the North Coast!. Fortuna...
FORTUNA, CA

