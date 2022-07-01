Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 17:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Aroostook The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Aroostook County in northern Maine * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 527 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lille, or near Madawaska, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Madawaska, Van Buren, Lille and Grand Isle. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO