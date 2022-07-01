Local authorities ramp up efforts to curb illegal fireworks

Illegal fireworks have been an ongoing issue each summer, for years, in Idaho Falls and Bonneville County. Every Fourth of July brings a heightened anxiety to local authorities and firefighters preparing for the festivities.

“We staff extra firefighters for the holiday,” Chris Farnsworth, fire prevention officer for the Idaho Falls Fire Department, said. “Fifteen to 20 firefighters are on overtime to manage and mitigate the dangers.”

Representatives from the police department, sheriff’s office and fire department want to stress that there are rules about fireworks put in place for a reason; that reason being the safety of both people and property.

The fire department typically has an average of a 4-6-minute response time, but even in as few as 6 minutes a fire can cause a lot of damage.

“Fire can be very devastating,” Farnsworth said. “Our primary concern being the loss of life, secondary the unfortunate issue of displacement. You can lose memories, pictures, pets, homes, and your loved ones’ lives. There is a lot of tragedy and hardship that comes with fire.”

The fire department will have two battalion chiefs on duty during the Fourth of July to help manage the influx of calls and emergencies that filter in during the holiday weekend.

The city of Idaho Falls spells out in city code which fireworks are legal within city limits and limits the sale of “safe and sane fireworks” to between midnight June 23 to midnight July 5.

While the city’s list of approved fireworks is short, its lineup of “dangerous fireworks” is lengthy and it includes firecrackers, cherry bombs, grass-hoppers, skyrockets, Roman candles and more.

And even though Idaho Falls has seen numerous dangerous fires caused by illegal fireworks, many residents and visitors still seek them out and use them.

“People come to the tent all the time asking us if we have illegal fireworks,” said Becky Leatham, volunteer at a local fireworks stand and executive director at Community Youth in Action. “Because we are selling fireworks as part of a nonprofit organization for a community youth group, we encourage the people asking for illegal materials to be a good example and to not go searching them out.”

The Henry’s Creek fire in 2016 was caused by an illegal bottle rocket and burned more than 50,000 acres of land near Idaho Falls.

“I couldn’t believe that a $2 bottle rocket could cause so much damage and pain,” Leatham said. “That poor boy burned (property) from Taylor Mountain to the Palisades.”

With hundreds of thousands of people in Idaho Falls for the Fourth of July parade, Riverfest and Melaleuca Freedom Celebration the holiday is a busy time for first responders dealing with an increased volume of calls.

“The issue can be very big,” Bryan Lovell, sergeant for Bonneville County Sheriff’s office said. “Wildfires, house fires, loss of property, life. We are getting more calls than we have people available to take them.”

Due to the large number of calls, law enforcement has to prioritize the most serious calls over the influx of fireworks complaint calls. Neighbors irritated by fireworks need to know who the offending party is and be willing to sign a complaint against them before law enforcement can take action, Lovell said.

A house fire in 2020 in Idaho Falls was also due to fireworks when used fireworks were placed in a flammable garbage can close to a family’s home. The house caught fire and sent the family to the emergency room.

Kerry Hammon, public information officer with the Idaho Falls Fire Department, reminds locals to be safe in their celebrations and dispose of their fireworks correctly to prevent fires. Hammon shared a few guidelines to ensure a safe holiday weekend:

• Place all used fireworks in metal trash cans. Avoid using plastic trash cans which can catch fire.

• Keep trash cans and fireworks away from your home, trees, brush, trash, and any unused fireworks.

• Submerge used fireworks in water overnight before placing them in a trash can.

• Leave all personal fireworks at home. Do not bring fireworks or drones to the parade or any other firework shows in Idaho Falls.

“Please be safe,” Hammon said. “Do not be careless, do not be reckless. We want everyone to enjoy their holiday and for it not to end in tragedy.”