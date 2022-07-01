ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Local authorities ramp up efforts to curb illegal fireworks

By By ILEANA HUNTER Post Register
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZqpKQ_0gSTvDzs00

Illegal fireworks have been an ongoing issue each summer, for years, in Idaho Falls and Bonneville County. Every Fourth of July brings a heightened anxiety to local authorities and firefighters preparing for the festivities.

“We staff extra firefighters for the holiday,” Chris Farnsworth, fire prevention officer for the Idaho Falls Fire Department, said. “Fifteen to 20 firefighters are on overtime to manage and mitigate the dangers.”

Representatives from the police department, sheriff’s office and fire department want to stress that there are rules about fireworks put in place for a reason; that reason being the safety of both people and property.

The fire department typically has an average of a 4-6-minute response time, but even in as few as 6 minutes a fire can cause a lot of damage.

“Fire can be very devastating,” Farnsworth said. “Our primary concern being the loss of life, secondary the unfortunate issue of displacement. You can lose memories, pictures, pets, homes, and your loved ones’ lives. There is a lot of tragedy and hardship that comes with fire.”

The fire department will have two battalion chiefs on duty during the Fourth of July to help manage the influx of calls and emergencies that filter in during the holiday weekend.

The city of Idaho Falls spells out in city code which fireworks are legal within city limits and limits the sale of “safe and sane fireworks” to between midnight June 23 to midnight July 5.

While the city’s list of approved fireworks is short, its lineup of “dangerous fireworks” is lengthy and it includes firecrackers, cherry bombs, grass-hoppers, skyrockets, Roman candles and more.

And even though Idaho Falls has seen numerous dangerous fires caused by illegal fireworks, many residents and visitors still seek them out and use them.

“People come to the tent all the time asking us if we have illegal fireworks,” said Becky Leatham, volunteer at a local fireworks stand and executive director at Community Youth in Action. “Because we are selling fireworks as part of a nonprofit organization for a community youth group, we encourage the people asking for illegal materials to be a good example and to not go searching them out.”

The Henry’s Creek fire in 2016 was caused by an illegal bottle rocket and burned more than 50,000 acres of land near Idaho Falls.

“I couldn’t believe that a $2 bottle rocket could cause so much damage and pain,” Leatham said. “That poor boy burned (property) from Taylor Mountain to the Palisades.”

With hundreds of thousands of people in Idaho Falls for the Fourth of July parade, Riverfest and Melaleuca Freedom Celebration the holiday is a busy time for first responders dealing with an increased volume of calls.

“The issue can be very big,” Bryan Lovell, sergeant for Bonneville County Sheriff’s office said. “Wildfires, house fires, loss of property, life. We are getting more calls than we have people available to take them.”

Due to the large number of calls, law enforcement has to prioritize the most serious calls over the influx of fireworks complaint calls. Neighbors irritated by fireworks need to know who the offending party is and be willing to sign a complaint against them before law enforcement can take action, Lovell said.

A house fire in 2020 in Idaho Falls was also due to fireworks when used fireworks were placed in a flammable garbage can close to a family’s home. The house caught fire and sent the family to the emergency room.

Kerry Hammon, public information officer with the Idaho Falls Fire Department, reminds locals to be safe in their celebrations and dispose of their fireworks correctly to prevent fires. Hammon shared a few guidelines to ensure a safe holiday weekend:

• Place all used fireworks in metal trash cans. Avoid using plastic trash cans which can catch fire.

• Keep trash cans and fireworks away from your home, trees, brush, trash, and any unused fireworks.

• Submerge used fireworks in water overnight before placing them in a trash can.

• Leave all personal fireworks at home. Do not bring fireworks or drones to the parade or any other firework shows in Idaho Falls.

“Please be safe,” Hammon said. “Do not be careless, do not be reckless. We want everyone to enjoy their holiday and for it not to end in tragedy.”

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Girl rescued from East Idaho backcountry after suffering accidental gunshot wound

A teenage girl was accidentally shot near Palisades Reservoir early Saturday evening, authorities said. The girl was wounded in the torso but is expected to survive, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened around 6 p.m. Saturday along the lower Palisades Lake which is north of Palisades Reservoir. The area where the...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Driver walks away from RV fire near Ririe

IDAHO FALLS – An RV caught fire near Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon. Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com it happened just before 5 p.m. The RV was traveling on U.S. Highway 26 and erupted in flames. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office confirms it happened at milepost 360, which...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
kidnewsradio.com

Thousands line streets of Idaho Falls for 4th of July parade

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Thousands of people lined the route of the Idaho Falls Independence Day parade this morning to celebrate the holiday. This year’s theme for the “2022 Liberty on Parade” event was “Let Freedom Ring!” — and it clearly did.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two-vehicle collision in Fremont County sends 3 to hospital

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash that occurred Sunday, July 3 around 6:15 p.m. It happened in the westbound lane of U.S. 20 at milepost 396 in Fremont County. A 61-year-old woman from Brandon, Florida, was driving a 2022 Toyota Camry. She stopped on...
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Three injured when car and semi collide on East Idaho highway

Idaho State Police are investigating an injury crash that occurred Sunday, July 3, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m. westbound on US Highway 20 at milepost 396 in Fremont County. A 61-year-old female, from Brandon, Florida, was driving a 2022 Toyota Camry, stopped on the westbound shoulder near milepost 395, and had two passengers, a 35-year-old female from Lithia, Florida, and a 29-year-old female from Brandon, Florida. A 49-year-old male, from Idaho Falls, Idaho, was driving a 2018 Peterbilt semi-truck westbound. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fires#Firework#Parade
Idaho State Journal

Local man airlifted to hospital following ATV crash in Southeast Idaho backcountry

On Friday at about 8:15 p.m., the Caribou County Sheriff’s Communication Center was notified of an ATV accident with injuries approximately 5 miles southwest of Bancroft in the Mill Creek area. The accident was reported to have occurred at about 12:30 p.m., but was not found until the victim did not return when expected. The victim was found after family members went looking for him. The Caribou County ambulance for...
BANCROFT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Elderly man dies when pickup overturns on East Idaho highway

On Friday, July 1, 2022, at 12:36 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on westbound US Highway 20 at milepost 405, north of Henry's Lake in Fremont County. An 88-year-old man of Nampa was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup pulling a 2013 Dutch Camp trailer west on US Highway 20. The driver drove off the right shoulder, over corrected, then off the left shoulder and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Law enforcement in Weber County, Utah, turned their eyes toward Idaho as they tried to discern the identity of a man whose badly decomposed body was found in the Weber River this week in 1922. Sheriff Richard Pincock sent a letter to the postmaster at Idaho Falls, informing him that they had found an envelope addressed to one John Ginley, with an Idaho Falls address. “The envelope was sent from Mackay, and a query has also been sent there,” the Standard-Examiner reported. “When found, the body was badly decomposed. The only clue to follow was the envelope in the man’s pocket, which contained no letter or paper.” The Idaho Falls postmaster said he had no knowledge of a John Ginley, the newspaper report said.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Largest Fireworks Show Is Not In Boise

Welcome to the Fourth of July weekend, where Americans, young and old, celebrate our nation's independence by going to parades, hosting barbeques, and watching many fireworks. In Idaho, several cities will host their fireworks displays once dusk arrives on July 4th. However, which city in Idaho can legitimately lay claim to the largest fireworks display in the state?
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Here’s where you can see fireworks in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – The 29th annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration is now just two days away. Organizers are preparing for 200,000 people to attend the Idaho Falls Community Hospital Riverfest at Snake River Landing and the biggest fireworks show west of the Mississippi River. Fireworks are happening in other communities...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KTVB

Nampa man dies in crash

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — A car crash in eastern Idaho has killed an 88-year-old man from Nampa, Idaho State Police said on Friday. ISP began investigating the crash at 12:38 a.m. It occurred on westbound U.S Highway 20 in Fremont County, according to an ISP news release. The man...
NAMPA, ID
eastidahonews.com

Attorney for Dylan Rounds’ parents sends private investigator cease-and-desist letter

IDAHO FALLS — The family of a missing man from eastern Idaho is demanding a private investigator stop his involvement in the search for their son. Dylan Rounds, 19, vanished over a month ago while farming in the rural town of Lucin near the Utah/Nevada border. He last spoke with his grandmother on May 28. Since then, nobody has heard from him, and other than a pair of Rounds’ boots on the property, there has been no sign of him anywhere.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Elko Daily Free Press

Missing man's neighbor charged with firearms violations

LUCIN, Box Elder County — A squatter who was living near 19-year-old Dylan Rounds when he went missing from the remote community of Lucin in northwest Utah in May faces new criminal charges in federal court. James Brenner, 58, was charged in the U.S. District Court of Utah on...
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy