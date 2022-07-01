Seven in 10 voters do not think Biden should run for reelection: Poll



O ver 70% of voters do not want President Joe Biden to run for a second term , according to a new poll .

Just 29% of voters would back a reelection bid for Biden, whose approval ratings have been slipping in recent months, and 71% would discourage a run for a second term, an uptick from the 64% of adults who said Biden shouldn't run again in a mid-June poll conducted by YouGov and Yahoo .

“President Biden may want to run again but the voters say ‘no’ to the idea of a second term, panning the job he is doing as president. Only 30 percent of Democrats would even vote for him in a Democratic presidential primary,” Mark Penn, co-director of the poll, told the Hill .

But former President Donald Trump does not fare much better, with over 60% of voters polled saying he should not run in 2024 and only 39% saying he should run again, according to the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll.

The disdain for both candidates was evinced by 60% of respondents saying they would consider an independent candidate if Trump and Biden ran again in 2024.

While Biden's approval ratings have hit new lows , he also scored low marks on many key topics. He received a 28% approval rating on inflation, a 32% approval rating on the economy, a 43% approval rating on jobs, and an overall approval rating of 38% in the new poll.

Trump's actions and behavior are under scrutiny from voters amid a fiery round of hearings from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot, with 30% of those who do not want Trump to run again saying he was responsible for the riot.

The poll was conducted on June 28 and 29 with 1,308 registered voters, according to the pollster.