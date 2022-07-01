ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime Pocatello handyman falls victim to fake gold scam

By By Shelbie Harris
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

POCATELLO — A Pocatello handyman is warning local residents about scammers after he was accosted by several men who demanded he purchase what he later discovered was fake gold jewelry.

Mike Merzlock, who has worked as a local handyman for about 35 years, recently recounted the harrowing experience just days after the Idaho State Journal published a story about local jewelry stores warning the public of the same threat.

Merzlock said he was installing an air conditioning unit at a home on the 800 block of East Center Street on Monday when four middle-aged Hispanic men exited a vehicle with Florida license plates and began showing him gold jewelry that the men said they were selling in order to get gas money to head back home.

“I was concerned for my welfare because about six days ago I had a friend who was beaten with a baseball bat and that was all that I could think about,” Merzlock said. “I wanted to get these guys out of the area as soon as I could.”

Merzlock said he offered the men the only money he had in his wallet, a $50 bill, though the men rebuked the offer.

“They said that wouldn’t even get them past Inkom and that they really needed $500 for this gold,” Merzlock said. “They were rather aggressive and I started to become even more concerned for my safety. I decided that if I was going to lose a little money at least it would get these guys away from me and the town.”

Merzlock drove his van to the nearest ATM with the men in tow and withdrew $200, telling the men that was all the money he had in the account.

“I pulled out the money, they took it and drove off,” Merzlock said. “And I was left with a handful of fake gold.”

It wasn’t until the Tuesday article in the Idaho State Journal that Merzlock realized he had been had.

“I saw that Molinelli’s Jewelers was warning people about a fake gold scam in the paper and that’s when I knew that I had lost some money,” Merzlock said. “All the jewelry was marked 14 and 18 karat gold and it looked pretty authentic. Getting actual gold was not my main concern, though. My main concern was for my safety.”

Merzlock said the men never explicitly threatened him or displayed any weapons, but that didn’t stop him from feeling as if the situation wouldn’t devolve into violence.

“I had no idea what was in the back seat of their car,” Merzlock said. “It’s hard because you don’t know exactly what they are capable of and what they might have done if I didn’t comply. My son asked me why I didn’t dial 911 and I told him that I didn’t want to press the issue with these guys. I couldn’t help but think about my friend who had his head beaten in and ribs broken with a baseball bat. There are a lot of crazy things going around right now. People don’t think twice about pulling a gun out and plugging you.”

Merzlock has since reported the incident to the local police department, though he’s convinced the men are long gone by now, likely off to the next town and future victims.

“I’m sure that they were out of towners trying to take advantage of a small town jewelry store and I got caught in the crossfire,” Merzlock said. “I bet they have already since moved on to the next city.”

Merzlock said it’s difficult to identify any silver linings as a result of the incident, though he’s trying to remain positive about the situation.

“It’s just hard to know if there was something different that I could have done,” he said. “But I think I did the right thing by giving them a little bit of money to get them out of here. I’m not telling people to succumb to scams, but I was in a position to avoid violence which is something I don’t want any of in my life. It’s just that in today’s day and age you have to be super careful and watch out for yourself.”

