Lingle, WY

UPDATE: Flash Flood Emergency Issued for Lingle Area Due to Canal Breach

By Joy Greenwald
K2 Radio
K2 Radio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Due to a worsening canal breach a mile west of Lingle, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for the area until 4 p.m. Friday. Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 1051 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022 WYC015-012200- /O.CON.KCYS.FF.W.0001.000000T0000Z-220701T2200Z/ /00000.3.DM.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Goshen WY- 1051...

k2radio.com

capcity.news

National Weather Service: June was hot, dry for Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — June was a hot and dry month for Cheyenne and it comes in as the ninth warmest June on record, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. “Cheyenne got more rain between 8 and 10 PM last night than in all of June!” the weather service said on Twitter, adding it was the 12th driest June on record.
CHEYENNE, WY
Panhandle Post

Breach of Interstate Canal west of Lingle, WY

MILLS, Wyo.— The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has been notified of a breach of the Interstate Canal located west of the town of Lingle, in southeast Wyoming, which occurred on the evening of June 30 and the morning of July 1, 2022. At the time of breach, the canal was diverting approximately 1800 cubic-feet-per-second. No injuries occurred as a result of this breach.
LINGLE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne NWS: Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says some strong to severe storms are possible in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon [Friday, July 1]. The agency posted this statement on its' website:. Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is likely this afternoon and evening. A...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming State
Wyoming Cars
County
Goshen County, WY
City
Lingle, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Campbell, Converse, Crook, Goshen, Niobrara, Platte, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Campbell; Converse; Crook; Goshen; Niobrara; Platte; Weston SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 418 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WY . WYOMING COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CAMPBELL CONVERSE CROOK GOSHEN NIOBRARA PLATTE WESTON
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Governor Gordon Activates National Guard to Assist With Flooding After Lingle Canal Breach

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has mobilized the Wyoming National Guard and multiple state agencies to provide assistance to the residents of Lingle and Goshen County in response to flooding that is occurring as a result of a breach in the Interstate Canal north of Lingle. Gordon said at his request, Secretary of State Ed Buchanan is on the ground personally surveying the scope of the damage and to ascertain what resources are needed to help the citizens of Goshen County.
LINGLE, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Banner, Box Butte, Scotts Bluff, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-30 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Scotts Bluff; Sioux The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southern Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 711 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Agate Bed National Monument to 9 miles northeast of Albin, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell, Terrytown, Morrill, Minatare, Lyman, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, Lake Minatare Campground, Stegall, Wildcat Hills Campground, Scotts Bluff National Monument, Hubbard Hill, Harrisburg, Flahertys Corner, Scottsbluff Airport, Lake Minatare, Lake Alice, Melbeta and Henry. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BANNER COUNTY, NE
cowboystatedaily.com

Flood Waters Reach Lingle; Gordon Sends In National Guard

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Flooding caused by a breached irrigation canal inundated Lingle on Friday, forcing its evacuation as Gov. Mark Gordon called out the Wyoming National Guard to help with the situation. Water from the breached Pathfinder Canal north and west of Lingle reached...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne firework shoot site location & information

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (MEDIA RELEASE) - From the Laramie County Sheriffs Office:. “As we come upon the Independence Day holiday, we want to encourage you to celebrate responsibly. Fireworks are legal in Laramie County as there is no fire ban in place. If you choose to set off fireworks, we encourage you to use the Fireworks Shoot Site located at 2275 W College Dr. between the hours of 8pm to midnight. In order to use the site, you must possess a pass or your receipt from Pyro City, Black Cat, Phantom or USA Fireworks and present it when you pull into the gate.
CHEYENNE, WY
shortgo.co

State Parks offers other Alternatives during Guernsey Silt Run

According to information provided by the Bureau of Reclamation, the annual Guernsey Reservoir silt run will begin the evening of July 5 and the boat ramps are expected to no longer be useable by July 9. Due to low water levels at Guernsey State Park during the time period, water...
GUERNSEY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

National Guard Activated in Lingle, Goshen County Flood

LINGLE — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has mobilized the Wyoming National Guard and multiple state agencies to provide assistance to the residents of Lingle and Goshen County in response to flooding that is occurring as a result of a breach in the Interstate Canal north of Lingle. “I want...
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Election Season Opens In Wyoming With Absentee Balloting

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 2022 election season opened in Wyoming on Friday with the commencement of absentee and early voting across the state. Thousands of ballots were mailed out to voters throughout the state while many other ballots were cast in person by voters...
WYOMING STATE
buckrail.com

SNAPPED: Black bear rescued from power pole

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department conducted an unusual rescue recently after a black bear scaled an electrical pole. Wheatland Wildlife Biologist Keaton Weber darted and relocated a two-year-old female black bear that had climbed up an electrical pole near Cheyenne. Personnel with Black Hills Energy...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Sheriff Candidate Interviews Saturday On “Weekend In Wyoming”

The Weekend in Wyoming Program on Saturday will re-broadcast the candidate interviews we have conducted over the last few weeks with the Republican candidates for Laramie County Sheriff as well as independent candidate Jeff Barnes. The Republicans, of course, are former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak, Captain Don Hollingshead, and...
WYOMING STATE
