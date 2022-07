LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of storms will develop again today. If it isn’t raining, it will be very steamy!. Our active pattern continues with showers & thunderstorms. These rounds of rain will approach from the northwest and zip through our skies. Many storms could go from strong to severe. Damaging winds will be the primary threat. This won’t be the end of those chances, we will track those elements again on Thursday and Friday.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO