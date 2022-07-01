ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Wimbledon predictions and picks: de Minaur, Tiafoe sneaky long shots

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

We’re now into the business end of the 2022 Championships at Wimbledon .

After a sluggish victory in Round 1, Novak Djokovic has cruised into the Round of 16 with back-to-back straight set victories and is the overwhelming favorite at -210. In most grand slams, Djokovic would have a lot of company near the top of the board, but chaos has reigned supreme at the All England Club this year.

Rafael Nadal is the luke-warm second-choice at +600, with Carlos Alcaraz (+1200), Nick Kyrgios (+1600) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (+1800) the only other players inside of 20/1. And Kyrgios will play Tsitsipas on Saturday morning, meaning another of the pre-tournament contenders will be out of the draw, joining Matteo Berrettini, Marin Cilic, Hubert Hurkacz, Andy Murray and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Toppling Djokovic at Wimbledon is not going to be easy, but with so much chaos all over the draw, it does make sense for bettors to have a punt on a longshot.

Here are two that make sense ahead of the first weekend at the All England Club:

Alex de Minaur (+4800, FanDuel )

We highlighted the tireless Aussie earlier in the week and even though he’s price has plummeted, his path has gotten even easier thanks to Roberto Bautista-Agut dropping out of the competition with Covid-19. De Minaur’s is a -820 favorite in Round 3 against Liam Broady and should he get through that his path to the semifinals is Jenson Brooksby or Cristian Garin and then likely either Nick Kyrgios or Stefanos Tsitsipas. De Minaur would be a decent favorite against Broosky or Garin, while a showdown with Kyrgios or Tsitsipas would be pretty close to a coin flip.

Alex De Minaur celebrates a win at Wimbledon.
Getty Images

If de Minaur is able to get through his quarter, a showdown with Rafael Nadal would likely await him in the final four. On other surfaces, a potential semifinal with Nadal would look like too tall of a mountain to climb, but the Spaniard is nowhere near as dominant on the grass as he is on clay or slower hard courts. Nadal would still be a robust favorite over de Minaur, but it wouldn’t be a huge shock to see the Aussie get through.

Frances Tiafoe (+10000)

Could this be the break-out tournament for Frances Tiafoe? The Maryland native has looked in form to start the Championships, dropping just one set through three matches and getting through a tricky match with Alexander Bublik to get into the Round of 16.

Things won’t get any easier against an in-form David Goffin with a trip to the quarters on the line, but the Belgian is past his salad days, so it wouldn’t be even close to a stunner if Tiafoe got by Goffin to set up a very winnable quarterfinal against either Tommy Paul or Cam Norrie.

Should Tiafoe find his way through those two matches, a likely matchup with Djokovic would await him in the semifinals, but Djokovic’s quarterfinal match could prove a stiff test, especially if he has to take on Alcaraz.

It’s very, very unlikely that Tiafoe wins Wimbledon, but he’s already shown enough this week to warrant some interest at these odds. And with the way this tournament has started, who knows – maybe he gets lucky.

