ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Chinese firm bought North Dakota farm near US Air Force drone base: report

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JryLG_0gSTuJKR00

A Chinese company’s purchase of farmland in North Dakota just down the road from a US Air Force base that houses sensitive drone technology has lawmakers on Capitol Hill worried about potential espionage by Beijing, according to a report.

Fufeng Group, a Shandong, China-based company that specializes in flavor enhancers and sugar substitutes, recently purchased 300 acres of farmland near Grand Forks, North Dakota, a rural area that lies about a 90-minute drive from the Canadian border.

Grand Forks is also 40 miles away from Grafton, North Dakota, where a limited liability company believed to be controlled by billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates recently paid $13 million for thousands of acres of potato farmland, causing a stir among locals.

Three North Dakotans sold the land to Fufeng Group for $2.6 million, according to CNBC.

Like the Gates-linked purchase, the sale of local farmland to a Chinese company sparked a visceral reaction, according to one of the sellers, Gary Bridgeford.

That’s because the land is just a 20-minute drive from Grand Forks Air Force Base, which is believed to be the home of some of the country’s most sophisticated military drone technology.

Bridgeford told CNBC that some locals planted signs on his front yard condemning the transaction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFo9t_0gSTuJKR00
Fufeng Group is a Shandong, China-based company that specializes in flavor enhancers and sugar substitutes.

“I’ve been threatened,” he said. “I’ve been called every name in the book for selling property.”

Another local business owner, however, said the fears are justified. Craig Spicer, who runs a trucking company adjacent to the new Chinese-owned land, told CNBC: “It makes me feel nervous for my grandkids. It makes me feel nervous for my kids.”

Bridgeford insists that fears the Chinese government would use the area as a staging point for espionage operations are unfounded.

“How would they gain any knowledge of the base?” he asked. “It’s about 12 miles away. It isn’t like its next door.”

Bridgeford added: “People hear the China stuff and there’s concern.”

“But everyone has a phone in their pocket that was probably made in China. Where do you draw the line?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nm8wE_0gSTuJKR00
Grand Forks Air Force Base is said to house some of the nation’s most sensitive military drone technology.
AP

Fufeng Group said it is planning to use the land to build a $700 million corn milling plant that would create at least 200 jobs as well as residual opportunities for logistics, trucking, and other services.

But US military officials are raising the alarm nonetheless. Senior Air Force officers circulated a memo in April warning that the presence of Fufeng Group in Grand Forks, a town of just 60,000 people, was a national security threat.

“Some of the most sensitive elements of Grand Forks exist with the digital uplinks and downlinks inherent with unmanned air systems and their interaction with space-based assets,” wrote US Air Force Maj. Jeremy Fox.

A Chinese firm with close proximity to such data “would present a costly national security risk causing grave damage to United States’ strategic advantages.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) has also expressed opposition to the presence of Fufeng Group, which he views as a front for the Chinese government.

“I think we grossly under appreciate how effective they are at collecting information, collecting data, using it in nefarious ways,” Cramer told CNBC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y48Tz_0gSTuJKR00
Senior US Air Force officers circulated a memo warning of the risks to national security.
AP

“And so I’d just as soon not have the Chinese Communist Party doing business in my back yard.”

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), who chairs the powerful Senate Intelligence Committee, echoed that sentiment.

“The Senate Intelligence Committee has been loudly sounding the alarm about the counterintelligence threat posed by the (People’s Republic of China),” said Warner.

“We should be seriously concerned about Chinese investment in locations close to sensitive sites, such as military bases around the US.”

The Post has reached out to Fufeng Group and the Chinese embassy in Washington, DC, seeking comment.

Earlier this week, AgDaily reported that lawmakers were pushing a bill through Congress that would bar foreign entities such as China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea from buying up American farmland.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

US Air Force serviceman is arrested in the US for 'DELIBERATELY' setting off explosives by ammo area and shower facility in Syria base that injured four soldiers

A US airman was arrested for deliberately planting and detonating explosives near the shower facilities and ammunition storage of an American military base in Syria, the Pentagon reported Tuesday. The Pentagon refused to disclose the suspect's name or motivations for the attack - which injured four soldiers - but said...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Putin's Ally On How To Force West To Negotiate — Position Hypersonic Missiles To Hit US In 5 Minutes

As Russian troops continue military operations in the more-than four-month-old war against Ukraine, tempers are flying high. Andrei Gurulyov, a crony of President Vladimir Putin and a Duma member, reportedly told Rossiya-1, that Russia should look to recreate the Cuban missile crisis. The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 saw the U.S. and the now-defunct Soviet Union prepping for nuclear missile attacks, the former positioning them in Italy and Turkey and the latter in Cuba.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Daily Mail

Putin arrests Olympic 'traitor': Moment Russian ice hockey star Ivan Fedotov is forcibly enlisted in the army and dragged off to fight in Ukraine after signing $1m deal with US NHL team the Philadelphia Flyers

A Russian ice hockey star who signed a million-dollar contract with an American team was rounded up by Russian plain-clothes policemen and taken to an army enlistment office yesterday before he's expected to be sent to fight in Ukraine. Olympian Ivan Fedotov, 25, was reportedly rushed into Putin's army after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Nature.com

Over a third of groundwater in USA public-supply aquifers is Anthropocene-age and susceptible to surface contamination

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 153 (2022) Cite this article. The distribution of groundwater age is useful for evaluating the susceptibility and sustainability of groundwater resources. Here, we compute the aquifer-scale cumulative distribution function to characterize the age distribution for 21 Principal Aquifers that account for ~80% of public-supply pumping in the United States. The aquifer-scale cumulative distribution function for each Principal Aquifer was derived from an ensemble of modeled age distributions (~60 samples per aquifer) based on multiple tracers: tritium, tritiogenic helium-3, sulfur hexafluoride, chlorofluorocarbons, carbon-14, and radiogenic helium-4. Nationally, the groundwater is 38% Anthropocene (since 1953), 34% Holocene (75 "“ 11,800 years ago), and 28% Pleistocene (>11,800 years ago). The Anthropocene fraction ranges from <5 to 100%, indicating a wide range in susceptibility to land-surface contamination. The Pleistocene fraction of groundwater exceeds 50% in 7 eastern aquifers that are predominately confined. The Holocene fraction of groundwater exceeds 50% in 5 western aquifers that are predominately unconfined. The sustainability of pumping from these Principal Aquifers depends on rates of recharge and release of groundwater stored in fine-grained layers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cramer
The Independent

Russian ship carrying Ukrainian grain stalls in Turkey’s waters

Ukraine has urged Turkey to detain a Russian-flagged cargo ship it says is carrying Ukrainian grain.Officials from Ukraine's foreign ministry believe that the Zhibek Zholy ship loaded the cargo of some 4,500 tonnes of grain from the occupied port of Berdyansk, Reuters reported.The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office wrote to Turkey’s justice ministry in a letter dated 30 June, informing them about the “illegal export of Ukrainian grain” on its way to Karasu in Turkey.A Russian official said the grain would be shared with “friendly” countries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘Third World War has already started’, Ukraine defence minister claimsPassenger captures moment cruise ship hits iceberg off coast of AlaskaWrexham family feud erupts into street brawl as man left knocked out on pavement
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Biden tweets demand for gas stations to 'bring down' prices, gets praised by Chinese state media

President Biden is telling companies that are "running gas stations" to "bring down" their prices because "this is a time of war and global peril." "My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril," Biden tweeted on Saturday. "Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Us Military#Washington Dc#Military Base#Chinese#Capitol Hill#Fufeng Group#Canadian#North Dakotans#Cnbc
Daily Mail

America threatens Kim Jong Un with 'swift and forceful response' if he starts testing nukes as US fighter jets take part in joint wargames off South Korea's coast

Kim Jong Un has been warned of a 'swift and forceful response' if he carries out a fresh nuclear test that the US and South Korea believe he is preparing for. Wendy Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of state, said the test would be a 'complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions' and would not go unanswered.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy